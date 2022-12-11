The 8 Biggest Hollywood Cheating Scandals Of All Time

Rumors about celebrities and their relationships come and go, whether they’re dating, cheating or messy breakups. But, there are scandals that have proven to be more memorable than others. It could be because of the people involved, the stars who took it upon themselves to confirm the details, or how shocking the stories were. involved. Or whole albums about the experience were recorded. However, the official Vatican City newspaper condemned the affair in writing. (Yes, it actually happened.) Read on to learn about the eight biggest celebrity infidelity scandals.

The first scandal on our list is arguably the most infamous Hollywood couple of all time. Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton reunited when they began work on the 1963 film Cleopatra. At the time, they were both married to other peopleTaylor to her fourth husband, singer and actor Eddie Fisherand Burton to his first wife, actor Sybille Williams.

The case caused trouble on setwith the actors staying together in their trailers while they were supposed to film, and co-workers overhearing their fights, according to Weekly entertainment. Paparazzi sneaked onto the Rome set posing as extras. The Vatican newspaper spoke out against the affair, calling it “erotic vagrancy”. According EOa Georgia congressman has called for the actors not to be allowed into the United States because of their “undesirability”.

This case wasn’t just a brief affair either. Taylor and Burton were married from 1964 to 1974, and then from 1975 to 1976.

As a bonus, the scandal: Taylor’s relationship with Fisher had also started as an affair. He was married to Debbie Reynolds when he began an affair with Taylor, who had just lost her third husband, Mike Todd, in a plane crash. The four of them had been close friends, and Reynolds and Fisher were even matron of honor and best man at Taylor and Todd’s wedding.

Taylor and Burton weren’t the only famous lovers who were reported by a government official. casablanca star Ingrid Bergman was married to her first husband, Petter Lindstromwhen she began an affair with the married director of her 1950 film Stromboli, Roberto Rossellini. During the case, Bergman became pregnant, which caused further reactions, especially in the United States, once the news became known.

Not only has Bergman received hate mail from former fans, but a US senator has proposed a bill inspired by her. According to The Daily Beast, Edwin C. Johnson introduced a bill this would require films to be allowed to air based on the morality of their stars and filmmakers. Johnson also said Bergman “perpetrated an assault on the institution of marriage” and said she was “a powerful influence for evil.”

Bergman and Rossellini were married from 1950 to 1957 and had three children together.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver had been married for 25 years when they announced their separation in 2011. Shortly after, the real reason for their separation was revealed: Schwarzenegger had been having an affair with Mildred Baenaa woman who worked for them and who had given birth to their son, Joseph Brothers14 years earlier in 1997. Schwarzenegger broke the news to Shriver after his term as governor of California ended.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

“After leaving the governor’s office, I told my wife about this event, which happened over ten years ago,” Schwarzenegger said the Los Angeles Times in 2011. “I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment from my friends and family. There is no excuse and I take full responsibility for the harm I have caused. I presented my apologies to Maria, my children and my family. I’m so sorry.”

Joseph now has a relationship with Schwarzenegger and, like his father, he is a bodybuilder. It was also recently featured on Dancing with the stars.

In 1995, Hugh Grant made headlines when he was arrested for hiring a sex worker, Divine Brown (real name: Estella Marie Thompson), in Los Angeles. Both were arrested when they were caught engaging in sexual activity in his car. At the time, Grant was in a long-term relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

According The Guardian, Grant was sentenced fined $1,000 and ordered to take an AIDS education course. The love in fact star released a statement expressing his regret over the incident. Later he appeared on The show tonight and said, “I have done an abominable thing, and [Hurley’s] been amazing about it, and contrary to what I read in the paper today, she was very supportive, and we’re going to try to sort it out.”

Grant and Hurley dated until 2000 and are good friends to this day.

Jude’s Law and Sienna Miller started dating when they met on the set of Alfie in 2003 and got engaged on Christmas Day 2004. But, their time as Hollywood “it” couple was short-lived. In 2005, daisy wrightthe nanny of Law’s children with his ex-wife, Sadie Frostsay it sunday mirror this she had an affair with the actor and shared diaries detailing their time together.

The law admitted the case and issued a public apology to Miller via the British Press Association. “Following the reports in today’s newspapers, I just want to say that I am deeply ashamed and devastated to have hurt Sienna and those closest to us,” Law said, reported byPeople. “I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain I have caused. There is no defense for my actions which I sincerely regret and ask that you respect our privacy at this time. very difficult time.”

Law and Miller tried to work about their relationship but broke up in 2006. They started over from 2009 until 2011 when they broke up for good.

Jay Z cheatBeyonce influenced an album for the two. One of the themes from his 2016 visual album Lemonade is her husband’s infidelity, as he released 4:44which also evokes his cheating, the following year.

“[I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art that I put out. And, you know, at the end of the day, we really have a healthy respect for each other’s craft. I think she’s amazing,” Jay Z said Magazine T in 2017. “You know, most people move on, and like the divorce rate is like 50% or something like that because most people can’t see each other. The hardest thing is to seeing the pain in someone’s face that you’ve caused, and then having to deal with it yourself.”

The couple are still together. “We did the hard work of going to therapy,” Jay-Z said in a 2018 interview with David Letterman (Going through The Washington Post). “We love each other, so we really worked for years. I like to believe we’re in a better place today. I’m proud of the father and husband I am today.”

In 2012, photos of Kristen Stewart embrace Rupert Sanderthe director of his film Snow White and the Hunter, were released and caused an immediate stir. She was quite famous in a relationship with her Dusk co-star Robert Pattinsonwhile Sanders had been married to his wife since 2002, model Liberty Ross. Stewart and Sanders statements published quickly.

“I am completely overwhelmed by the pain I have caused my family,” Sanders said. We Weekly. “My beautiful wife and my heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I pray we can get through this together.”

Stewart said: “I am deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I have caused my loved ones and all those affected by it. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most. , Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

Ross filed for divorce of Sanders six months later. Stewart and Pattinson break up in May 2013 but remain on good terms.

In the spring of 2018, Khlo Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were about to welcome their first child together when photos and videos have been published of basketball player kissing other women. Days after the news broke, Kardashian welcomed their daughter, True Thompson.

Further allegations of cheating surfaced from there, including in January 2019 when it was revealed that Thompson had kissed Kardashian’s younger sister that of Kylie Jenner close friend, Jordyn Woods. In the months that followed, Thompson and Kardashian continued to co-parent their daughter together but didn’t reconcile as partners until the summer of 2020, according to People.

The status of the relationship was unclear to the public over the next couple of years, but in January 2022 Thompson confirmed he had fathered a son with another woman, Maralee Nichols. In July, Kardashian revealed that she and Thompson were expecting a child via surrogate, with the timeline suggesting that they had agreed to have another child before Kardashian knew Thompson was having a baby with Nichols. Of course, with Kardashian being a reality TV star, this was all featured on her family’s show, The Kardashians.