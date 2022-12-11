ILM Sculptor was 80 – The Hollywood Reporter





Richard Miller, the famed sculptor whose decades of memorable work at Industrial Light and Magic included creating Princess Leia’s gold bikini for Return of the Jedi and Davy Jones’ sprawling beard for two Pirates of the Caribbean movies, died. He was 80 years old. Miller died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday – two days after his birthday – at his home in Northern California, an ILM spokesperson said. The Hollywood Reporter. He was a cancer survivor and died after an extended stay in hospice care. A dear member of the extended ILM family, Miller was the lead sculptor and key staff member of the ILM Creature Shop and later the ILM Model Shop for nearly 30 years. He has contributed to 55 feature films and numerous other projects dating back to 1981, when he joined the company to work on 1983’s Jedithe last installment of the original star wars trilogy. His long list of studio credits also included the star wars prequels; various star trek movies including Generations (1994) and First contact (1996); the first three Pirates of the Caribbean movies; and the last two Back to the future Features. He also contributed to ghost hunters (1984), howard the duck (1986), Interior space (1987), Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), willow (1988), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Rocket (1991), To hang up (1991), The mask (1994), Jumanji (1995) and Planet of the Apes (2001). In Jedi, Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia is forced into a skimpy gold bikini by Jabba the Hutt after he captures her at his headquarters on the desert planet Tatooine. She is also held captive with a chain, which she uses to kill the alien. “I had to sit very straight because I couldn’t have any lines on the sides, like little creases,” Fisher recalled in her 2016 memoir, The diarist princess. “No bends were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigidly straight. “What redeems it is that I can kill it, which was so nice. … I sawed off his neck with this chain with which I killed him. I really relished it because I hated wearing that outfit and sitting up straight, and I couldn’t wait to kill it. Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in her signature gold bikini in ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ Courtesy of Everett Collection Miller’s octopus-shaped beard for Bill Nighy’s Davy Jones, seen in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies Dead Man’s Chest (2006) and At the end of the world (2007), was to operate as a living creature, so the company used controls that allowed animators to move the tentacles in specific ways. (Dead Man’s Chest won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.) For the past two decades, Miller has also taught at ILM, giving enrichment classes in the art of sculpture. “With his artistic skills on display, personable demeanor and wry sense of humor, Richard fit in from the start and became a fixture at ILM,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “Richard will be greatly missed by the entire ILM family, but his artistic contribution lives on in each of the films to which he contributed and in the fond memories of all who knew him.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/richard-miller-dead-ilm-sculptor-star-wars-1235279457/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos