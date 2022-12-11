Diddy Announces the Birth of a Baby Girl – Hollywood Life









See the gallery





Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Didi revealed that he welcomed a baby girl with an unnamed woman. The rapper, 52, took to Twitter to share the happy news revealing he is so blessed in the short and sweet post which also confirmed his name: I love Sean Combscombining her new artist name Love with her birth name Sean Combs. I am so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs into the world, he said before shouting out to his other children. Mom Combs, Quincy, justin, Christian, Chance, DLila, jessy and I love you all so much! God is the greatest! he also wrote. HollywoodLife reached out to comment. More about Didi I am so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs into the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, DLila, Jessie and I all love you so much! God is the greatest! LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022 The New York native hasn’t revealed he’s expecting a seventh child, and it’s still unclear who the mother is. In recent months, he has been romantically involved with the City Girls rapper The Miami one28. The two have been pretty public with the relationship on social media over the past few weeks, with rapper Been Around The World even writing her a love note on Nov. 14. I love you, he wrote in a photo shared with IG, signing it with the nickname Grandpa. Diddy, who started his career in the 90s as Puff Daddy, is now a father of seven. He shares adopted son Quincy, 31, and Christian, 24, and twins Jessie and DLila, 15, with his late ex-girlfriend. Kim Porter. He is also the father of a son Justin, 28, with an ex Misa Hylton and her daughter Chance, 16, with her former stylist Sarah Chapman. In an interview with now girlfriend yung miami, he revealed the challenges he faced as a father following Kim’s death in 2019. Hmmfatherhood was really, really real because I was like a part-time dad, you know what I’m saying? he said in the heartbreaking moment. Kim and Sarah [Chances mother] and everyone just took it all in, and then man, you know, losing Kim was like I was a full-time dad, he added. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Related link Related: Diddys Kids: all about his 7 children and their mothers Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/12/10/diddy-baby-girl-birth-announcement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos