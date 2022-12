Helen Slayton-Hughes, who played court stenographer Ethel Beavers on Parks and recreation, is dead. She was 92 years old. Her family announced her death on Thursday with a Facebook post that read, “To friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. His cause of death has not been disclosed. Relatives too shared a tribute video to social media, which featured photos of Slayton-Hughes throughout her career and thanked her “for the love and the laughs.” After earning a bachelor’s degree in drama from Syracuse University and a master’s degree in communication from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, she spent the next 40 years performing on stage in community theater. Slayton-Hughes, who raised four children, has performed in more than 200 plays and musicals. After having recurred in two episodes of Nash Bridges aired in 2000, she moved to Los Angeles at age 70 to pursue her career. The bet paid off and she went on to appear on numerous television shows, including The Drew Carey Show, The west wing, Blue NYPD, Malcolm in the middle, It’s so raven, Development stopped, Desperate Housewives, Pretty little Liars, Brooklyn nine-nine and new girl. His film roles included Good night and good luck (2005), Veronique March (2014) and Netflix He is all that (2021). Her most recent credit was in film The Curse of Bridge Hollow opposite Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland, which hit Netflix in October. Slayton-Hughes is perhaps best known for playing Ethel Bevers in the NBC comedy Parks and recreation from 2011-15. Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate on the show, shared a sweet tribute message on Instagram: “It was always Ethel Beavers. Always. Rest in Peace Helen. You were so loved and admired and I want to be you when I grow up. On the Parks and recreation instagramthe show paid tribute to the actress by posting, “Rest in peace, Helen Slayton-Hughes. Ethel Beavers will forever be in our hearts.

