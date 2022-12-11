7 Bollywood Romantic Comedies That Deserve Your Attention





I was brought up in Bollywood romantic comedies of the late 90s and early 2000s. Those were the first types of movies I remember watching, in the dark, cavernous rooms of vast multiplexes in southern Kolkata, where I was born. Then, at the age of seven, I moved to London with my mother, and somehow those happy, over-the-top technicolor musicals took on even more importance: like food Bengali that we cooked and the Indian classical music that played in our living room on slow Sunday mornings, they formed a bridge to a distant home. More than that, however, and like all good rom-coms, regardless of their country of origin, they were endlessly heartwarming. In the depths of our first British winter, my mother and I would retreat to local cinemas to watch three-hour epics like Aditya Chopras Shah Rukh Khan and the Amitabh Bachchan vehicle.Mohabbatein. When I got chickenpox at my new school, I spent a week curled up in a blanket watching a VCD of the dance world drama.Dil to Pagal Hairepeat. I always associate his high-octane opening number with the sickly smell of Calamine lotion. Watching them again now, I’m struck by how stereotypical they feel compared to contemporary Indian dishes, filled with predictable marriage plots, harsh elders and the same mob of Mumbai’s A-list actors. But, the music is sweeping, the costumes lavish, and the performances masterful in the way they balance broad comedy and overwhelming emotion. It’s also hard to overstate the impact they had on me as a kid, allowing me to watch actors who, while paler and airbrushed, looked more like me than those in romantic comedies. British people of the early 2000s, playing the main roles in their own lives. . Below, browse a shortlist of seven Bollywood rom-coms from the 90s and 00s that provide an introduction to the genre and are worth re-streaming if you’re already an aficionado. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of.

