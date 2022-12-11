Entertainment
Inside Tim Tszyus’ not-so-Hollywood training camp in Los Angeles ahead of Jermell Charlo’s world title fight
He came from Australia to America for the biggest hit of his life. It’s like a Netflix-type story, says Justin Bell.
Jason adds: He fights a twin and was a twin, it’s like a movie. I got it for the win. You will see.
Tszyu leaves nothing to chance. He bases himself in the United States for more than two months before the fight. The expense of doing so, including the use of a personal chef, accommodation, flights and the cost of allowing a small contingent of traveling Australian media to cover the historic trip, could potentially amount to up to $500,000.
It’s a big investment, but if you want to take it to the next level, that’s what you have to do, says Tszyu. Money comes and goes, but you have to invest in yourself.
This is a very different version of Tszyu than the one who last made it to the United States in March, when he beat Terrell Gausha in Minneapolis. On this occasion, Tszyu, due to a number of factors related to visa complications and poor health, meant that the literal hit-and-run mission was a rushed affair.
Completely different, we’re doing things much smarter now, says Tszyu. Everything is much more professional.
I feel like I’m in control. That’s what I want to prove and not be touched.
Tim Tszyu
I will not fight with my emotions, I will fight with my brain. I feel calm and serene. Everything was in a hurry before, it was 100 miles an hour. I was able to sit and think here.
This is not a training camp that I started a long time ago. The switch turned on after [hand] surgery when I started training for this fight eight months ago.
There is a purpose behind everything. Tszyu keeps a diary, monitoring every aspect of his preparation, from sleeping habits, eating habits, to how his breathing changes.
Everything is so scientific right now, he says. It’s crazy how obsessed I am with it.
And yet, he was good company on what would be the greatest occasion of his life. In recent months he has been relaxed and happy to chat, giving the Herald and Age a number of catchy titles: I will become the heavyweight champion of the world;Jermell Charlo the shitter version of his twin brother Jermall;I guarantee you a victory by KO.
A few weeks ago, he declared with conviction: For this fight, I feel bulletproof. In fact, I feel like I can take a car and haul it down the road. I feel like the Hulk. It’s crazy. It’s a good feeling.
When The Herald of the Sun and Sunday age sat down with him Friday afternoon [local time]sitting on a lounge chair in his Los Angeles hideaway, a relaxed Tszyu was in no mood for making bold predictions.
I feel like I’m in control, he says. That’s what I want to prove and not be touched.
The last statement is revealing. Against Gausha, Tszyu was careless and tagged early. The Sydneysider came off the canvas and finally got the job done, but a similar mistake against Charlo will shatter his dreams.
Since the last fight, we have to train a little more in defense, we found some mistakes, explains coach and uncle of Tszyus, Igor Goloubev.
Loading
We have to train and make sure it doesn’t happen again. Gausha and Charlo will be similar tactically, how they box from a distance. We start looking at what holes Charlo has and what types of shots we can find to get the win.
We will take the time to refine the shots and combinations, what we were doing there.
Tszyu knows it’s his time. That if he pulls off an upset win and becomes just the ninth undisputed champion of the four-belt era, it will be one of the greatest accomplishments of an Australian athlete.
He should be in the top three for sure, says Tszyu.
For me, fighting for the undisputed is like winning the FIFA World Cup final and scoring that last goal. I feel like it’s the equivalent of that.
It would be a Hollywood ending.
Adrian Proszenko traveled to Los Angeles as a guest of No Limit Boxing.
