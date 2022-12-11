KRK Says No One Can Save Pathaan At Box Office, Fans Of Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Hit Him Kuch Logo Ko Gaali Sunne Ki Aadat Hoti Hai





All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan and his long-awaited comeback film, Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Kamaal R Khan voiced his objection to its title and claimed that it would make it a box office disaster. Scroll below for more details as fans of star school KRK in the most brutal way possible! Pathaan will mark the return of SRK after almost 4 years. The superstar was last seen in Zero, which turned out to be a major box office debacle. He demanded an inspection of where the actor was going wrong with script choices. The good thing is that he finally made some smart choices and also signed Jawan and Dunki. In the last tweet, KRK once again spread negativity by writing, Song of #Pathaan will be released soon. Means the song comes out before the trailer. And now it’s confirmed that the name will remain #Pathaan! Means its also confirmed that this movie will become super flop. No one can save it at the box office. KRK in the thread continued, My calculations may be wrong. But by my reckoning, the #Pathaan name can’t work at the box office right now. As expected, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fans lost their temper in their comments section. They began to criticize the self-proclaimed critic and asked him to shut up instead. A comment read, Agr blockbuster hogyi you criticize krna chor do gy? Ye b kaho na qc. Another wrote, Haan haan bhai thik ha lele ad. Some people are ashamed… some people call every time sune ki aadat hoti hai… and some people call every time their skin itches… **me itches too, fan slammed. Another shared, Ye la** a #Pathaan ko flop hi bolega vo chl jayegi tb bhi aur koi critical krna nahi chore ga fou**:*; d ms dhoni ke pehle bhi ye yhi bola tha ki film chli to review dena bnd kr dega..pas PAISE CHIIYE ISKO FIR TO HEROPANTI 2 BHI ISE PASAND AA JATI HAI ISKO #krk @kamaalrkhan. My calculations may be wrong. But according to my calculations #pathaan the name may not work at the box office as of today. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 9, 2022 Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Pathaan updates! Must Read: Anurag Kashyap decodes Bollywood’s failure: When you try to emulate KGF Chapter 2, that’s when you start heading for disaster Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

