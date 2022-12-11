Blurr Twitter review: Taapsee Pannu’s acting deserves praise | Bollywood





Taapsee Pannus’ first project as a producer, Blurr, was released on Zee5 on Friday and the first reviews are posted on Twitter. Starring Taapsee in a dual role, Blurr is set in Uttarakhand. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film centers on the story of a woman who gradually loses her sight while trying to uncover the identity of her twin sister’s killer. (Read also : Blurr Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu’s rendezvous with dark and edgy thrillers continues) After receiving a good response from critics, the film finally landed on the OTT platform. Reviewing it, one user on Twitter wrote, Watched in two parts but kaafi maza aaya (enjoyed a lot)!! More than a horror thriller, it felt like a phsyco-thriller but fully intriguing and enjoyable in this sad weather!! Abilashh man you nailed it @taapsee mam pehle dobaara ab blur (first Dobaaraa, now Blurr) you deliver good stuff Watched #BlurrOnZEE5, it’s a little stretchy, poor balance but way too exciting than expected. @taapsee as usual shone! For a true test of your patience and nerve, you have to watch this crime drama, added another reviewer. Someone also shared, Just watched Blurr @taapsee, you did great acting, but the length actually hurts 120 minutes enough to test your patience. Blurr is a complete thriller, suspenseful, and slightly scary package. Very nice performance by @taapsee #BlurronZee5, one user tweeted. Blurr is the official Hindi remake of the 2010 Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. Besides Taapsee, the film also has Gulshan Devaiah and Abhilash Thapliyal in key roles. The psychological thriller is Taapsee’s first production under its banner, Outsiders Films. Blurr’s Hindustan Times review reads, Without being overly preachy, Blurr very subtly manages to address the mental health issues, societal pressure and fear of rejection that often drive a person to extreme acts. These underlined messages are quite relevant and well placed in the script. Overall, Blurr keeps you engaged from the start and dives right into a dark, edgy thriller. Taapsee will next be seen in Who Ladki Hai Kahaan? She also has Rajkumar Hirani’s next, Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2023.

