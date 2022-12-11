Entertainment
Bollywood Box Office Collection Report 2022: Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiyawadi Among Top Wholesalers
Bollywood had a great year in 2022. Many movies have been released this year on a variety of themes. There’s something for everyone, from action to drama, romance, mystery and thriller. Many films also deal with different themes. So which movie has made the most money in Bollywood this year? Read on and find out.
Global Bollywood Box Office Gross Collection 2022
In terms of box office gross collection, RRR leads the pack, earning over Rs 1000 Crores at the box office. SS Rajamouli had similar success with Baahubali, both the first and the second films.
|Release date
|Film
|Worldwide
|Budget (in Rs Crores)
|November 18, 2022
|Drishyam 2
|95.69
|50
|November 11, 2022
|uunchai
|34.37
|45
|November 04, 2022
|Telephone sessions
|17.62
|25
|November 04, 2022
|Mil
|3.82
|ten
|October 25, 2022
|Har Har Mahadev
|8.65
|1
|October 25, 2022
|Ram Setu
|96.74
|150
|October 25, 2022
|Thank God
|48.99
|70
|October 14, 2022
|Doctor G
|44.01
|25
|October 14, 2022
|Code name: Tiranga
|1.07
|1
|Oct 07, 2022
|Goodbye
|10:55
|1
|Sep 30, 2022
|Vikram Veda
|135.44
|150
|Sep 23, 2022
|First Get 3
|4.84
|1
|Sep 23, 2022
|Dhokha: round corner in D
|4.4
|20
|Sep 23, 2022
|Chup
|19
|25
|Sep 09, 2022
|Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
|431
|350
|August 25, 2022
|liger
|56.18
|125
|August 19, 2022
|Dobaara
|1.1
|1
|August 11, 2022
|Raksha Bandhan
|68.38
|70
|August 11, 2022
|Lal Singh Chadha
|133.5
|180
|August 04, 2022
|High-speed train
|0.85
|1
|Jul 29, 2022
|The Return of Villain Ek
|60
|72
|Jul 22, 2022
|Shamshera
|60.75
|150
|Jul 15, 2022
|HIT the first case
|8
|1
|Jul 15, 2022
|Shabaash Mithu
|1.4
|1
|Jul 08, 2022
|Khuda Hafiz Chapter II
|15.4
|1
|Jul 01, 2022
|Rocket: The Nambi Effect
|45.25
|1
|Jul 01, 2022
|Rashtra Kavach: OM
|4.8
|1
|June 24, 2022
|JugJugg Jeeyo
|137.5
|100
|June 17, 2022
|Nikamma
|0.8
|1
|June 10, 2022
|Janhit Mein Jaari
|5.5
|1
|June 03, 2022
|Samrat Prithviraj
|85
|220
|May 27, 2022
|Anek
|9
|1
|May 20, 2022
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|265.5
|80
|May 13, 2022
|Jayeshbhai Jordar
|17.5
|1
|April 29, 2022
|Heropanti 2
|28
|80
|April 29, 2022
|Runway 34
|50.7
|60
|April 22, 2022
|Jersey
|26
|60
|April 01, 2022
|Attack – Part 1
|22
|55
|March 18, 2022
|Bachchan Paandey
|70
|165
|March 11, 2022
|The Kashmir Files
|341
|20
|March 04, 2022
|jhund
|23
|1
|February 25, 2022
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|211.5
|180
|February 11, 2022
|Khiladi
|23.5
|40
|February 11, 2022
|Badhaai Do
|23
|30
Also Read: 2022 Tollywood Box Office Pickup Report
Opening Day Gross Bollywood Box Office Collection 2022
In terms of gross box office collection on the opening day, it was Brahmastra Part One: Shiva that took the top spot with a haul of Rs 32 Crores.
|Film
|Opening day (in RS Crores)
|Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
|32
|Drishyam 2
|15.38
|Ram Setu
|15.2
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|14.11
|Bachchan Paandey
|1:25 p.m.
Bollywood gross box office collection of opening week 2022
Once again, in terms of opening week gross for Bollywood, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the big winner, having grossed 111.5 Crores.
|Film
|Opening week (in RS Crores)
|Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
|111.5
|The Kashmir Files
|71.4
|Drishyam 2
|63.67
|Ram Setu
|56.39
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
|55.95
Top 20 Bollywood Movies Box Office Collection
In terms of global box office gross collection, Dangal came out on top, having earned Rs 2023 Crore from around the world after its release.
|Movie name
|Gross worldwide box office collection
|Budget
|Release date
|Dangal
|Rs 2023 Crore
|70 million rupees
|December 23, 2016
|Bahahubali 2
|Rs 1810 million
|Rs 250 Crore
|April 28, 2017
|KGF 2
|Rs 1231.6 Crore
|Rs 100 Crore
|April 14, 2022
|RRR
|Rs 1151 Crores
|Rs 500 Crore
|March 24, 2022
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 910 Crore
|90 million rupees
|July 17, 2015
|secret superstar
|Rs 858 Crores
|Rs 15 million
|October 19, 2017
|PACK
|Rs 743 billion
|Rs 85 million
|December 19, 2014
|2.0
|Rs 648 Crores
|Rs 570 Crore
|November 29, 2018
|Sanju
|Rs 585 Crore
|Rs 96 billion
|June 29, 2018
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 561 billion
|Rs 75 million
|December 22, 2017
|Padmaavat
|Rs 540 Crore
|Rs 215 million
|January 25, 2018
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 529.97 Crore
|Rs 100 Crores
|December 20, 2013,
|War
|Rs 451 billion
|Rs 150 Crore
|October 2, 2019
|Saaho
|Rs 432 billion
|Rs 350 Crore
|August 30, 2019
|brahmastra
|Rs 429 million
|Rs 410 million
|September 9, 2022
|Chennai Express
|Rs 395 million
|70 million rupees
|August 8, 2013
|3 idiots
|Rs 392 million
|Rs 55 million
|December 25, 2009
|Simba
|Rs 392 million
|Rs 139 million
|December 28, 2018
|PRDP
|Rs 376 million
|90 million rupees
|November 12, 2015
|Dilwale
|Rs 372.51 Crore
|Rs 135 Crore
|December 18, 2015
Also Read: Upcoming Bollywood Movies On OTT With Release Dates
Opening day Gross
Brahmastra: Part 1 made the most money when it opened. A staggering Rs 75 Crores.
|Movie name
|Opening day Gross
|Dangal
|Rs 29.8 million
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 46.31 billion
|secret superstar
|4.80 crore rupees
|PACK
|Rs 26 billion
|Sanju
|34.75 crore rupees
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 34.10 Crore
|Padmaavat
|Crore Rs19
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 30.9 million
|War
|Rs 53.35 Crore
|Brahmastra: Part 1
|Rs 75 million
|Chennai Express
|Rs 29 billion
|3 idiots
|12.99 crore rupees
|Simba
|Rs 33.86 billion
|PRDP
|40.35 crore rupees
|Dilwale
|40.35 crore rupees
Opening week gross
In terms of opening week gross, it was Bajrangi Bhaijaan who set the record, having amassed Rs 333 Crore.
|Movie name
|Opening week gross
|Dangal
|Rs 197.54 Crore
|Bahahubali 2
|Rs 185.3 Crore
|KGF 2
|Rs 195.71 Crores
|RRR
|75.82 crore rupees
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 333 billion
|secret superstar
|Rs 200 Crore
|PACK
|Rs 183.09 million
|2.0
|Rs 110 Crore
|Sanju
|Rs 202.51 Crore
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 206.04 billion
|Padmaavat
|Rs 166.50 Crore
|Dhoom 3
|Rs 188.99 million
|War
|Rs 238.35 Crore
|Saaho
|Rs 265.65 Crore
|brahmastra
|Rs 195.71 Crore
|Chennai Express
|RS 156.70 Crore
|3 idiots
|Rs 79.07 million
|Simba
|Rs 150.81 Crore
|PRDP
|Rs 172.82 Crore
|Dilwale
|102.50 crore rupees
FAQs
What is the first 500 Crore movie in Bollywood?
Dangal is the first Bollywood film that made 500 Crore at the box office.
What is the first 300 Crore movie in Bollywood?
PK was the first to earn 300 Crores at the Box Office.
What is the first 100 Crore movie in Bollywood?
Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) was Bollywood’s first 100 Crore film.
Which movie is Bollywood’s biggest collection of 2022?
Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva is the highest grossing Bollywood film of the year.
