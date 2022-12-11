Bollywood Box Office Collection Report 2022: Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiyawadi Among Top Wholesalers





Bollywood had a great year in 2022. Many movies have been released this year on a variety of themes. There’s something for everyone, from action to drama, romance, mystery and thriller. Many films also deal with different themes. So which movie has made the most money in Bollywood this year? Read on and find out. Global Bollywood Box Office Gross Collection 2022 In terms of box office gross collection, RRR leads the pack, earning over Rs 1000 Crores at the box office. SS Rajamouli had similar success with Baahubali, both the first and the second films. Release date Film Worldwide Budget (in Rs Crores) November 18, 2022 Drishyam 2 95.69 50 November 11, 2022 uunchai 34.37 45 November 04, 2022 Telephone sessions 17.62 25 November 04, 2022 Mil 3.82 ten October 25, 2022 Har Har Mahadev 8.65 1 October 25, 2022 Ram Setu 96.74 150 October 25, 2022 Thank God 48.99 70 October 14, 2022 Doctor G 44.01 25 October 14, 2022 Code name: Tiranga 1.07 1 Oct 07, 2022 Goodbye 10:55 1 Sep 30, 2022 Vikram Veda 135.44 150 Sep 23, 2022 First Get 3 4.84 1 Sep 23, 2022 Dhokha: round corner in D 4.4 20 Sep 23, 2022 Chup 19 25 Sep 09, 2022 Brahmastra Part One: Shiva 431 350 August 25, 2022 liger 56.18 125 August 19, 2022 Dobaara 1.1 1 August 11, 2022 Raksha Bandhan 68.38 70 August 11, 2022 Lal Singh Chadha 133.5 180 August 04, 2022 High-speed train 0.85 1 Jul 29, 2022 The Return of Villain Ek 60 72 Jul 22, 2022 Shamshera 60.75 150 Jul 15, 2022 HIT the first case 8 1 Jul 15, 2022 Shabaash Mithu 1.4 1 Jul 08, 2022 Khuda Hafiz Chapter II 15.4 1 Jul 01, 2022 Rocket: The Nambi Effect 45.25 1 Jul 01, 2022 Rashtra Kavach: OM 4.8 1 June 24, 2022 JugJugg Jeeyo 137.5 100 June 17, 2022 Nikamma 0.8 1 June 10, 2022 Janhit Mein Jaari 5.5 1 June 03, 2022 Samrat Prithviraj 85 220 May 27, 2022 Anek 9 1 May 20, 2022 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 265.5 80 May 13, 2022 Jayeshbhai Jordar 17.5 1 April 29, 2022 Heropanti 2 28 80 April 29, 2022 Runway 34 50.7 60 April 22, 2022 Jersey 26 60 April 01, 2022 Attack – Part 1 22 55 March 18, 2022 Bachchan Paandey 70 165 March 11, 2022 The Kashmir Files 341 20 March 04, 2022 jhund 23 1 February 25, 2022 Gangubai Kathiawadi 211.5 180 February 11, 2022 Khiladi 23.5 40 February 11, 2022 Badhaai Do 23 30 Also Read: 2022 Tollywood Box Office Pickup Report Opening Day Gross Bollywood Box Office Collection 2022 In terms of gross box office collection on the opening day, it was Brahmastra Part One: Shiva that took the top spot with a haul of Rs 32 Crores. Film Opening day (in RS Crores) Brahmastra Part One: Shiva 32 Drishyam 2 15.38 Ram Setu 15.2 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 14.11 Bachchan Paandey 1:25 p.m. Bollywood gross box office collection of opening week 2022 Once again, in terms of opening week gross for Bollywood, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the big winner, having grossed 111.5 Crores. Film Opening week (in RS Crores) Brahmastra Part One: Shiva 111.5 The Kashmir Files 71.4 Drishyam 2 63.67 Ram Setu 56.39 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 55.95 Top 20 Bollywood Movies Box Office Collection In terms of global box office gross collection, Dangal came out on top, having earned Rs 2023 Crore from around the world after its release. Movie name Gross worldwide box office collection Budget Release date Dangal Rs 2023 Crore 70 million rupees December 23, 2016 Bahahubali 2 Rs 1810 million Rs 250 Crore April 28, 2017 KGF 2 Rs 1231.6 Crore Rs 100 Crore April 14, 2022 RRR Rs 1151 Crores Rs 500 Crore March 24, 2022 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 910 Crore 90 million rupees July 17, 2015 secret superstar Rs 858 Crores Rs 15 million October 19, 2017 PACK Rs 743 billion Rs 85 million December 19, 2014 2.0 Rs 648 Crores Rs 570 Crore November 29, 2018 Sanju Rs 585 Crore Rs 96 billion June 29, 2018 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 561 billion Rs 75 million December 22, 2017 Padmaavat Rs 540 Crore Rs 215 million January 25, 2018 Dhoom 3 Rs 529.97 Crore Rs 100 Crores December 20, 2013, War Rs 451 billion Rs 150 Crore October 2, 2019 Saaho Rs 432 billion Rs 350 Crore August 30, 2019 brahmastra Rs 429 million Rs 410 million September 9, 2022 Chennai Express Rs 395 million 70 million rupees August 8, 2013 3 idiots Rs 392 million Rs 55 million December 25, 2009 Simba Rs 392 million Rs 139 million December 28, 2018 PRDP Rs 376 million 90 million rupees November 12, 2015 Dilwale Rs 372.51 Crore Rs 135 Crore December 18, 2015 Also Read: Upcoming Bollywood Movies On OTT With Release Dates Opening day Gross Brahmastra: Part 1 made the most money when it opened. A staggering Rs 75 Crores. Movie name Opening day Gross Dangal Rs 29.8 million Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 46.31 billion secret superstar 4.80 crore rupees PACK Rs 26 billion Sanju 34.75 crore rupees Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 34.10 Crore Padmaavat Crore Rs19 Dhoom 3 Rs 30.9 million War Rs 53.35 Crore Brahmastra: Part 1 Rs 75 million Chennai Express Rs 29 billion 3 idiots 12.99 crore rupees Simba Rs 33.86 billion PRDP 40.35 crore rupees Dilwale 40.35 crore rupees Opening week gross In terms of opening week gross, it was Bajrangi Bhaijaan who set the record, having amassed Rs 333 Crore. Movie name Opening week gross Dangal Rs 197.54 Crore Bahahubali 2 Rs 185.3 Crore KGF 2 Rs 195.71 Crores RRR 75.82 crore rupees Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 333 billion secret superstar Rs 200 Crore PACK Rs 183.09 million 2.0 Rs 110 Crore Sanju Rs 202.51 Crore Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 206.04 billion Padmaavat Rs 166.50 Crore Dhoom 3 Rs 188.99 million War Rs 238.35 Crore Saaho Rs 265.65 Crore brahmastra Rs 195.71 Crore Chennai Express RS 156.70 Crore 3 idiots Rs 79.07 million Simba Rs 150.81 Crore PRDP Rs 172.82 Crore Dilwale 102.50 crore rupees FAQs What is the first 500 Crore movie in Bollywood? Dangal is the first Bollywood film that made 500 Crore at the box office. What is the first 300 Crore movie in Bollywood? PK was the first to earn 300 Crores at the Box Office. What is the first 100 Crore movie in Bollywood? Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) was Bollywood’s first 100 Crore film. Which movie is Bollywood’s biggest collection of 2022? Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva is the highest grossing Bollywood film of the year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mysmartprice.com/gear/bollywood-box-office-collection/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

