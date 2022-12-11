Entertainment
Rumor has it that couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda spotted together in a car | Bollywood
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda appear to be making the relationship public. The actor and the businesswoman have reportedly been dating for months now, but haven’t officially admitted it. The couple were seen leaving filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday party on Saturday in the actor’s car. They had arrived separately for the party. (Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Finally Addresses Navya Naveli Dating Rumors: ‘I Wish…’)
A paparazzi video of Siddhant and Navya was captioned, “First appearance together (heart emoji) #siddhantchaturvedi #navyananda clicked mumbai party last night #rumouredcouple” The two were seen smiling in the vehicle as the paparazzi were chasing them for a photo of them as their official “first appearance” together. Earlier, the paparazzi captured separate photographs of Siddhant and Navya as they made their entrance for Bindra’s party.
The A-list event brought together several big names in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and his son Aryan all stopped. Actors Katrina Kaif, Tripti Dimri, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Nora Fatehi and filmmaker Karan Johar were also clicked to arrive at the party. Another couple, actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were also seen leaving together.
Dating rumors have surrounded the couple for some time now, as they were seen interacting on each other’s Instagram posts. They have also been seen hanging out at several industry parties, including Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party earlier this year. In an interview last month while promoting his film Phoot Bhoot, Siddhant was asked about the rumors about himself that he wished were true. The actor replied, I’m dating someone. I wish that were true.
Siddhant, who previously starred as a cricketer in the Prime Video web series Inside Edge, had his breakthrough role as rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt . He will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Navya, who is the daughter of Shweta Nanda and the granddaughter of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, also hosts a podcast with her mother and grandmother.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/rumoured-couple-siddhant-chaturvedi-and-navya-naveli-nanda-seen-leaving-party-together-101670744390085.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rumor has it that couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda spotted together in a car | Bollywood
- Poll: Florida GOP voters prefer DeSantis to Trump | Florida
- Pierre, Flanagan Spark beat Longwood
- Kate Middleton Wows in Red Sequin Dress for Royal Carol Promotional Photo – Hollywood Life
- Georgia’s main New Year tree lights up in central Tbilisi
- Imran Khan claims that General (Retired) Bajwa has requested the appointment of Aleem Khan as CM Punjab
- PM Modi buys a ticket to board the Nagpur Metro; see the pictures
- Concern as US media hits with wave of layoffs amid growing misinformation | Media
- Bollywood Box Office Collection Report 2022: Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiyawadi Among Top Wholesalers
- Stocks fall amid concerns
- 5 portraits of Kaesang and Erina with cabinet ministers of Joko Widodo
- How popular is table tennis worldwide? Almost a billion views in October