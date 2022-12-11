Rumor has it that couple Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda spotted together in a car | Bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda appear to be making the relationship public. The actor and the businesswoman have reportedly been dating for months now, but haven’t officially admitted it. The couple were seen leaving filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday party on Saturday in the actor’s car. They had arrived separately for the party. (Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi Finally Addresses Navya Naveli Dating Rumors: ‘I Wish…’)

A paparazzi video of Siddhant and Navya was captioned, “First appearance together (heart emoji) #siddhantchaturvedi #navyananda clicked mumbai party last night #rumouredcouple” The two were seen smiling in the vehicle as the paparazzi were chasing them for a photo of them as their official “first appearance” together. Earlier, the paparazzi captured separate photographs of Siddhant and Navya as they made their entrance for Bindra’s party.

The A-list event brought together several big names in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and his son Aryan all stopped. Actors Katrina Kaif, Tripti Dimri, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Nora Fatehi and filmmaker Karan Johar were also clicked to arrive at the party. Another couple, actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were also seen leaving together.

Dating rumors have surrounded the couple for some time now, as they were seen interacting on each other’s Instagram posts. They have also been seen hanging out at several industry parties, including Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party earlier this year. In an interview last month while promoting his film Phoot Bhoot, Siddhant was asked about the rumors about himself that he wished were true. The actor replied, I’m dating someone. I wish that were true.

Siddhant, who previously starred as a cricketer in the Prime Video web series Inside Edge, had his breakthrough role as rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt . He will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh ​​Gourav. Navya, who is the daughter of Shweta Nanda and the granddaughter of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, also hosts a podcast with her mother and grandmother.