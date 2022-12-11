Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Starbucks Date: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a laugh and snuggle as they walked into a Starbucks! The city The 50-year-old actor sweetly put his arm around his 53-year-old wife as they left the famous coffee shop chain in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday, December 9, in images released by Daily Mail. Ben was sipping a milkshake-style Frappuccino in his left hand, while Jennifer didn’t seem to have had one of their famous seasonal holiday drinks. They seemed to be in good spirits as the Dear Ben singer laughed at everything he said, placing her hand on his chest as they walked together. More about Jennifer Lopez Jennifer was dressed casually but still luxurious in an argyle sweater by Valentino which included black and various shades of beige. She teamed the holiday-ready knit with a pair of baggy black pants, as well as a camel-colored notched-soled boot. Meanwhile, Ben sported his must-have button-up plaid shirt this time in a blue hue with black skinny jeans and Nike low dunk trainers. Just last weekend, the married duo were seen shopping for Christmas trees in Los Angeles with their child emma14 years old, their twin brother Maxalso 14, with her daughter Seraphine13 years old and his son samuel, ten! A large Balsam tree was then seen being loaded onto a Cadillac SUV and presumably driven home to begin the family’s first Christmas celebration since Ben and J.Lo officially married in August 2022. There will be many more Bennifers in store in the New Year, as the Made in Manhattan star just announced a new project inspired by her rekindled romance with Ben nicknamed It’s me now. The album follows It’s me then, which detailed their initial romance from 2002 to 2004 which led to a canceled wedding and engagement. It was so painful after our breakup. Once we called off that marriage 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartache of my life, Jennifer said of their relationship with Apple Musics. Zane Lowe, while teasing the project. Honestly, I felt like I was going to die. It sent me into a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it has a happy ending. It has the most ending that would ever happen in Hollywood, she added. Hot Items Currently trendy now



