What Did Running A Mile Every Day For A Month Do To This Guy’s Body

YouTuber and calisthenics enthusiast Stan Browney has taken on all sorts of fitness challenges before, usually involving churning out high reps on bodyweight exercises like push-ups and sit-ups, but in his most Recently, he admits he may be guilty of skipping cardio, so for his new month-long challenge, he decides to run a mile every day for 30 days. Not only that, but on every run he has to try to get a mile as fast as possible. And if he misses a day for any reason, the next day he has to run double the distance. “I hope I learn a lot about running, and I hope my form improves, but also my time,” he says, and he invites his brother Jorg and his “fit crazy” friend Arjen to join him. On the first day, Stan covers his first mile in 5h27. Jorg takes 7:12, while Arjen manages it in just 4:58. However, contrary to their belief that their performance will improve naturally with practice, by the time they get to day 15 all three guys are actually all having worse times than when they started, possibly due to the accumulated fatigue from running every day. Even though it’s a relatively short distance, they don’t give their bodies enough time to rest or recover. By day 30, all three have improved on their original times: Jorg can now run a mile of 6:23, Stan’s new time is exactly 5 minutes, and Arjen is at a new PR of 4:53. At the start of the challenge, Stan weighed 174.6 pounds, Jorg weighed 202.4 pounds, and Arjen weighed 162 pounds. After a month of daily running, Jorg has lost 4 pounds and now weighs 198.4, while Stan has maintained his weight and Arjen has actually gained a pound in the form of muscle. “It’s interesting, because I thought running would make you to lose win,” he said. Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the UK covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues. His work has appeared in GQ, Teen Vogue, Man Repeller and MTV.

