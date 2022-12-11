Ajay Devgns Film Enters Bollywood’s 200 Crore Club Biggies Elite List





Drishyam 2 did. He entered the 200 crore club and that too in a very short time. Of course, there’s a lot more to come for the movie, but really, before it came out, not many people were touting him as the next director of the dual century. There were whispers as to whether it was more suited to an OTT version, especially since the original Malayalam version had opted for a straight-to-digital version. Still, it was the conviction of Ajay Devgn, director Abhishek Pathak and producer Kumar Mangat that paid off here and they gave the movie a very good release. As a result, the film has now surpassed the 200 crore mark and in doing so, turned out to be just the 19th Bollywood film to achieve the feat. Of course, there are also 8 triple century makers [Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, War, Padmaavat and Sultan] and while that’s not the distance Drishyam 2 is looking to cover, it’s entering the 200 crore club that it would certainly celebrate. Here is the list of all Bollywood movies that scored a double century, and their lifetime scores: Dhoom 3 – 284 crores Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 280 crores Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores Brahmastra (Hindi) – 244 crores The Kashmir Files – 253 crore Uri – The Surgical Strike – 245.36 crores Krish 3- 244.92 crore Simba– 240.31 crore Kick – 232 crore Chennai Express- 227 crore Bharat- 211.07 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 210 crores Full house 4 – 208.50 crore Golmaal Again – 205.70 crore Good Newwz – 205.14 crore Happy new year – 205 crores Drishyam 2 – 203.59 crores (still running) Mission Mangal- 203 crores 3 fools – 202.95 crores Over the next few weeks there is a higher slot that the movie will handle on its own. It is certain that the film will exceed Kick’s lifespan by 232 crores, and then it would be interesting to see how much it would add to increase. Wherever he landed, he would end up in the top 10 list here, and also among the top 20 Bollywood wholesalers of all time (since the invention of the 100 Crore Club). Note: Box office figures are based on estimates and various sources. Figures have not been independently verified by Koimoi. Must read: Avatar 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 1: 2.5 Lakh Mark in ticket sales, already in accelerator mode with 5 more days! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

