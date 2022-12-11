VAST arrives in force at the Senior Games | New

Connect with us

Floridas Friendliest Hometown may need to be renamed Floridas Winningest Hometown as residents of The Villages put on a collectively impressive performance in the opening days of the Florida Senior Games 2022. The Villages Aquatic Swim Team set the tone with a first weekend dominating in the pool, winning 55 gold medals out of a total of 93 medals from the Temple Terrace Family Recreation Center near Tampa. Additionally, the 26 VAST swimmers who registered for the Games have qualified for next summer’s Senior National Games in Pittsburgh, a first for the team. To qualify for National Championships, a competitor must finish in the top four of their event. I was reviewing the results and realized I had everyone’s name checked off, said VAST President Dale Charrette, who qualified.

I was talking with some of the older swimmers (at VAST) who have been around for over 20 years and they said they don’t think it’s ever happened that everyone who goes to meet the state qualifies for national championships. It’s pretty cool.

The Florida Senior Games kicked off Dec. 3 at venues in Pasco County, a northern suburb of Tampas. Competition continues throughout this weekend, with events such as athletics, pickleball, volleyball, shuffleboard and weightlifting on the schedule.

In addition to its impressive gold medal count, VAST has racked up 23 silver and 15 bronze medals, along with eight more fourth-place ribbons. Several records were also broken in the process.

Debbie Fisk broke both a FSG and VAST record for women 65-69 with her time of 1 minute, 28.44 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly. She was also part of the over-65 VAST team that broke the state mark in the 200 medley relay, joining Merry Evans, Jeanne Hackett and Karen Panker to go home in 3:08.67.

Mike Uriarte, Dewey Haviland, Mark Finley and Jeff Williams combined to break the 55-plus state record in the men’s 200m freestyle relay, clocking 1:47.47, 11 seconds faster than the previous mark. Charrette replaced Finley and helped the team win gold and break the FSG record in the 55-and-over men’s medley relay with a time of 2:05.02.

Charrette also broke a 65-69 VAST record with his time of 1:11.02 in the men’s 100 butterfly. Ruth Johnson broke the women’s records of 60-64 in the 100 and 200 freestyles, and Marty Schenk set a new men’s record of 80-84 in the 100 freestyles.

Charrette said the team changed their training methods before state games and paid big dividends.

We began a new philosophy of more conditioning and training under the training writings of Terry Utigard-Rathbun, explained Charrette. Workouts became shorter, more conditioning-focused intervals, more kicking in practice, doing things that would make us go faster.

Utigard-Rathbun, a part-time villager who also swims with VAST, served as a deck coach during the Games.

I guess the results speak for themselves, joked Charrette.

Having such a strong showing at the State Games gave VAST a huge boost of confidence in the Pittsburgh prospect.

The best part about the whole experience was that it was truly a team event, Charrette said. All the swimmers were lined up at the edge of the pool to cheer each other on, we all sat together at the edge of the pool, we wore Christmas headbands provided by Terry and Dale.

The atmosphere was festive, built on friendship and camaraderie and was very competitive. … We feel like we have a big team presence at the moment. The team achieved incredible times. We look forward to participating in the national championships.

BIKE

A trio of villagers outpaced the competition in cycling events held in Dade City and Lakeland.

Kay Carver completed a four-event sweep by winning the women’s gold 55-59 in the 5km time trial, 10km time trial, 20km road race and race on 40 km road.

Carver, a member of the Villages Triathlon Club, achieved his best performance in the 40 km road race. His time of 1 hour, 23 minutes, 38.31 seconds was nearly four minutes better than second place.

Joseph Frost, meanwhile, won men’s gold 50-54 in the 5K and 10K time trials. Daniel Spano took the podium in the 70-74 men’s 20K and 40K road races.

BOWLING

Four villagers scored their Nationals tickets with medal-winning performances at Pin Chasers Bowling Alley in Zephyrhills.

Denny Farris won three gold medals, winning the men’s singles 70-74 with a score of 657, teaming with fellow villager Tom Fargis to win the 65+ men’s doubles and teaming up with Corrine Bjerke for the gold in the mixed doubles 70-74.

Carol Teel also won three gold medals, sweeping the women 65-69 in singles, doubles (with Bjerke) and mixed doubles (with Fargis).

Jerry Johnson won gold in men’s singles 55-59 and silver in men’s doubles and mixed doubles. Pittsburgh native Ron Michaels qualified for the nationals in his former hometown by winning silver in men’s doubles 80-84 (with Tedd Houck) and bronze in men’s singles 80-84.

OTHER SPORTS

Jeanne Angleberger and Carol Waters each won three gold medals in the basketball shooting competition at Wesley Chapel. The two swept their age group Waters 70-74 and Angleberger 75-79 in free throw shooting, field goal shooting and timed shooting.

Also at Wesley Chapel, 13 villagers won gold medals in the archery competition, including spouses Mike and Kathy Rocchio, who each won their divisions 65-69 in the archery discipline. bow.

Senior Writer JT Wilcox can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5332 or [email protected]

