Karan Johar says Bollywood lacks courage and conviction to create original content

2022 hasn’t been a great year for Bollywood, which prides itself as the biggest film industry in India. A number of high-profile films featuring A-list actors have fallen flat at the box office, resulting in unprecedented losses. Now acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar has deemed Bollywood lacking in courage and conviction for its failure to attract audiences to cinemas. During a round table organized by Galatta Plus, theKabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham(2001) said, I think the main problem is that we come from a traditional Hindi cinema industry, and that includes myself, which doesn’t have a very strong quality that all the other cinemas in this panel have . It is belief. We always go with the flow. He added: We had such an original voice in Salim-Javed in the 70s. We created a certain character and the concept of this angsty, angry hero was spun off into other cinemas. Then in the 80s, suddenly, something happened and there were a whole host of remakes. This is where the loss of conviction began. We have started remaking all popular movies in Tamil and Telugu. Naming some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters over the years, he added: In the 90s there was a love affair that took the nation by storm. Hum Aapke Hain Koun(1994). Everyone, including me, decided to jump on the love bandwagon, and Shah Rukh Khan was created. But we gave up all our roots in the 70s. SoRiver(2001) was nominated for an Oscar in 2001 and everyone started making those kinds of movies. In 2010,Dabanggdid well and we started those commercial movies again. This is the problem. In fact, we lack and I say this more for me than for anyone else, we lack backbone and conviction. That’s what we need to get from all other industries. Meanwhile, Karan Johar is set to return to directing after a long hiatus of more than five years with his next film.Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the highly anticipated film is set to hit the big screen on April 28, 2023. Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

