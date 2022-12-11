Mummy Pig has been played by the same actor for 18 years

Morwenna Banks has been the voice of Mummy Pig on “Peppa Pig” for 18 years.

During her first recording session, she recorded 52 episodes of the show in one go.

She said it was a privilege and a responsibility to be part of the beloved show.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



Known to millions of children around the world, “Peppa Pig” has graced our screens since 2004, capturing the hearts of preschoolers in love with the English accent of an adorable pink pig.

From the start of the show, the character of Mummy Pig has been voiced by Morwenna Banks, a British actor, voice artist and screenwriter.

“In the early 90s I did a sketch on British TV called ‘Absolutely,'” Banks said, adding that future ‘Peppa Pig’ hosts Neville Astley and Mark Baker were fans of the show.

“They approached me about doing a wonderful animated short called ‘Jolly Rodger,’ which was nominated for an Oscar. Later, they came up with ‘Peppa Pig,'” she said.

The show had been turned down by several networks, so Banks was unconvinced it would be picked up. But Channel 5 finally decided to give the show a try. “And then we were up and running and we never really looked back,” she said.

The show has been organized over the years

For her first recording session, Banks spent hours in the studio. “We had no idea how long it would take or what we were supposed to do,” she said. “I sat in what was basically a closet on a stool and on the first day I recorded 52 episodes. I had to go out at some point because I couldn’t breathe. We were all exhausted.”

Over the years, the team has come up with a more realistic recording model. “I go into the studio and record separately for four hours,” she said. “We’re organized now. I go into a booth alone and record from the script, rather than the image, with the directors behind the screen with an engineer.”

She doesn’t want the kids to recognize her

Banks is also the voice of Madame Gazelle and Dr. Hamster the vet on the show. Although people have sometimes recognized her voice, Banks doesn’t like to let it be known that she’s the real mama pig. “I really want to keep the magic, because it can be really confusing for kids if Mama Pig doesn’t look like the animated character,” she said.

Banks’ children grew up with their mother being Mummy Pig, and it’s now a normal part of their lives. “It’s pretty funny to them, just an unavoidable fact of life,” she said. “He was always there for them.”

One Christmas, she said she came across a Hamleys toy store with her children and saw a giant mummy pig in the window. “It was bigger than me,” she recalls. “And then one time we went to Peppa Pig World when they were young. It was weird for them to suddenly hear my voice coming out of one of the characters. They’re jolly kids and just kind of a shrug. ‘shoulders.”

She loves mummy pig

Over her nearly two decades of expressing Mummy Pig, Banks has come to love the character. “I wish I was as tall as mama pig,” she said. “I wish I had some good dress sense. She’s a lot smarter than me. I love that she’s funny and independent. One of my favorite episodes was When Mummy Pig goes to work, introduced as a mother who works normally.”

Banks has nothing but respect for the show, which is why she’s been on it for so long. “It’s a phenomenally written show,” she said. “The writers always find something in the show that speaks to a wider audience. It’s not condescending, not preachy, but it’s funny. I don’t have to do anything because it’s all there for me .”

As a mother pig since the beginning of the series, Banks feels responsible for being loved by so many people. “I take it very seriously,” she said. “It’s a privilege and a responsibility. I would love to continue to be the voice of Mummy Pig. I’m very proud of everyone involved and would love to continue.”