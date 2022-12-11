EXCLUSIVE: Apartment where Sushant Singh Rajput died fails to find a tenant even 2.5 years after his death: When potential tenants learn it is the same apartment where he died, they wouldn’t even visit not the apartment : Bollywood News

Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput met with an untimely demise on June 14, 2020, after which a lot of controversies erupted, especially regarding the Bollywood film industry. These controversies are a distant memory. But the apartment where he was found dead is vacant and the landlord is doing his best to find a tenant. But no one wants to move into the house, because of its history.
EXCLUSIVE: The apartment where Sushant Singh Rajput died fails to find a tenant even 2.5 years after his death: When potential tenants would learn that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit not the apartment
A Times Of India report on Sunday December 4 said that despite spectacular sea views, the apartment has yet to find a tenant. Moreover, as soon as buyers realize that Sushant Singh Rajput died in this apartment, they back off. It is located on the sixth floor of the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West, Mumbai and is a sea front duplex consisting of 4BHK and a terrace.
Rafique Merchant, a reputable property broker and influencer, put up a collage of photos of the flat in a video on his social media yesterday, notifying his followers that the flat is available for a rent of Rs. 5 lakhs per month. month.bollywood hungamacontacted him exclusively and asked if this was the same apartment where Sushant Singh Rajput resided, he replied yes.
He also explained why he can’t find a buyer, people are afraid to move into this apartment. When potential tenants learned that this was the same apartment where he died, they wouldn’t even visit the apartment. Nowadays, people at least visit the apartment because the news of his death has become old. However, the agreement is not finalized.
Duplex facing the sea 4BHK with a Mont Blanc terrace
5 lakhs rent
Carter Road, Bandra West. RAFIQUE MERCHANT 9892232060, 8928364794 pic.twitter.com/YTcjIRiSrw
Rafique Merchant (@RafiqueMerchant) December 9, 2022
Rafique Merchant added: The landlord is equally determined and does not want to lower the rent. If he does, he will be sold quickly. Since he is selling it at market price, tenants prefer to buy another apartment of similar size in the same area, as it would come without the baggage of controversy that this apartment is associated with.
When asked if the parties were informed during the inspection of the Sushant Singh Rajput association’s apartment, he replied: No. The parties are informed in advance that this is where Sushant used to stay. Some people don’t care about history and want to go there. But their friends and family members discourage them from going ahead with the case.
It’s no surprise that the owner of the apartment, who is an NRI, is now wary of renting out his apartment to movie stars. Rafique Merchant revealed, Now the landlord doesn’t want to rent the apartment to a movie celebrity, no matter who or how big. It is clear that he wants to hand over the apartment to a legal entity.
Rafique also added, I also offered to make a video of the apartment but the owner was worried. Therefore, I uploaded only the photos and made a video of them. The influencer and popular YouTuber hopes to close the deal very soon.
Last year on the first anniversary of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, it was reported that the flat was for rent and due to the COVID crisis the flat could not find a tenant. According to news reports published then, Sushant moved into the 3,600 square foot Mont Blanc apartment in December 2019 and used to pay Rs. 4.51 lakhs per month.
