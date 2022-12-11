Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp welcomes new baby with partner Ken Ithiphol





Photo: via Debby Wong / Shutterstock

star trek Actor Anthony Rapp and his partner Ken Ithiphol announced on Instagram this week the birth of their son, Rai Larson Ithiphol. Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Rapp wrote alongside a photo of the cheerful couple holding Rai. Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was delivered on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are forever grateful. He added that Rai is pronounced like rye or chai,” and also that We like it a lot. An endless stream of congratulatory comments followed the post. Oh my God. My heart leaps out of my body. So happy for you two, actor Telly Leung wrote. ALLELUJAH!! Welcome home, Rai! said Daphne Rubin Vega, who starred opposite Rapp in the original Broadway cast ofLease. Actress Camryn Manheim added, Welcome little one. I hope you can feel the sea of ​​love surrounding you. On Twitter, Rapp thanked everyone for the love. There have been far too many messages of congratulations and kindness following yesterday’s announcement for me to respond to everyone. But thanks!!! It’s already been an incredible journey, and this is just the very beginning In an interview withOasis magazine in 1997, Rapp explained that he primarily dated men, but was also in love with women and chose not to identify solely as gay. In 2019, he announced his engagement to Ken Ithiphol in a tweet that included a photo of the couple kissing. So something happened tonight, his tweet said. I asked Ken if he wanted to marry me and he said yes. I’m so happy and I’m so excited to share this news. Rapp also made headlines in 2017 for playing the star trekfranchises first gay character. News of his son’s birth comes just months after Rapp lost a civil lawsuit against Card castleactor Kevin Spacey. Rapp had accused Spacey of an inappropriate sexual advance that allegedly happened when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. A jury found Spacey not responsible. Rapp then posted a statement on Twitter expressing his gratitude that the case was heard and thanking the members of the jury for their service. Introducing this lawsuit has always been about shedding light, as part of a larger movement against all forms of sexual violence, the statement said. I pledge to continue to advocate for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world free from sexual violence of any kind. I sincerely hope survivors will continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability.

