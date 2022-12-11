From the Archives of India Today (1983) | How Much Do Bollywood Stars Really Earn?

How much does Amitabh Bachchan get to look grim for two hours from a boiler in Bombay? How much does Hema Malini earn for acting shy while Dharmendra tries to win her love? How much, in fact, does an established star, singer or producer in Bombay’s booming film industry (estimated turnover: Rs 700 crore) earn for indulging, tweeting with or providing the genre of histrionics which goes so well with Millions of Indians?

According to their tax returns for the last 10 years, the incomes of the high society of the Bombay film world are far from the fabulous sums attributed to them by gossip. Bachchan, for example, was only paid Rs 1 lakh for his performance in the legendary Sholayand Rs 9 lakhhis highest fee so far for Ramesh Sippy’s shakthi. So far, Hema Malini’s largest charges have been for Dillagi in 1977: Rs 5 lakh. Rekha Ganeshan’s income for 1980-81 was Rs 4.25 lakh after claiming a number of deductions. And while Bachchan and Dharmendra are the highest paid stars, the enduring old Ashok Kumar appears to have the most wealth: Rs 26 lakh, according to his wealth tax returns.

Tax operation: These revelations are the culmination of a study by suspicious mandarins in the Ministry of Finance, which attempts, in the words of a senior Mumbai income tax official, “to identify the points where the black money is actually being generated and plugging the loopholes”. The massive exercise involves reviewing the tax returns of more than 4,000 people linked to the Bombay film world, and the tip of the iceberg is made up of 15 actors, playback singers and 10 film distributors. Income tax authorities will closely investigate any discrepancies in the mass of financial statements that expose the myriad of tax deceptions believed to be common in the industry.

The hunt for black money was sparked in the early 1980s when MPs demanded strict scrutiny of tax returns filed by stars. The finance minister assured them that the government would compare the financial statements submitted by film distributors, movie stars, producers and the like and focus on any blurry images they uncovered. In July 1981, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on the instructions of the ministry, launched a long questionnaire to the income tax offices in Bombay, asking for a veritable encyclopedia of information.

The investigators wanted to know the films signed by each actor as well as the terms and conditions of the agreement; payments received by the actor, both for films in progress and for those completed; income of A-list stars and producers from other sources such as property, distribution agencies and other commercial ventures; details of the earnings of companies owned by the stars’ relatives; the cost of each film in which the actor played the lead role; details of bank accounts held by movie stars and producers.

They also asked about the number of searches and seizures carried out by the authorities and the amount recovered; the files submitted and the progress of the files; and a list of films that have cost more than Rs 25 lakh and more than Rs 1 crore over the past seven years.

Modest sums: It took nearly 14 months for officers, working in Bombay and Madras, to collect this information. In August 1982, the Bombay tax authorities brought in more staff to compile the 10-year income tax and wealth tax returns of the 25 actors, singers and distributors. The actors are the top layer of the film industry and range from Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Shatrughan Sinha to the indestructible Ashok Kumar and Pran; producers include Sippy Films, Raj Kapoor’s RK Films and Manmohan Desai and Rakesh Mehra.

Tax returns reveal that the leading man or woman receives between 2 and 5% of the total production cost of a film. Kala Pathar was shown to cost Rs 1.27 crore to manufacture; yet, Amitabh Bachchan only received Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, Zeenat Aman, who played the female lead in Subhash K. Desai’s Rs 2.25 crore blockbuster, Dharam Veer had only received Rs 2 .05 lakh in three installments till 1978-79 from producers. The hero of the film, Dharmendra has signed a contract worth Rs 1.50 lakh. In FK Films’ Qurbani, which cost Rs 1.55 crore, Zeenat Aman was signed for Rs 3 lakh. According to Hema Malini’s tax returns, she only got Rs 4.50 lakh out of the Rs 1.17 crore spent on Pramod Chakravarty’s Azad.

Revelations: These cold numbers directly contradict industry rumors that top stars charge astronomical sums. In fact, the returns show that no actor including Bachchan has ever crossed the Rs 10 lakh mark. His fee of Rs 9 lakh for Shakti under an agreement signed with MR Production Pvt Ltd on September 1, 1978 made him the most expensive movie star in the industry. Among the women, Hema Malini’s Rs 5 lakh for Dillagi is still the highlight.

The collection of tax returns has even more to reveal:

* Raakhee Gulzar, Shabana Azmi, Waheeda Rehman, Manoj Kumar and Vinod Khanna all reported net earnings of around Rs 3 lakh.

* Ten film personalities revealed their taxable income after deductions was between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh. Sanjeev Kumar, star of over a hundred films, had a taxable income of Rs 7.10 lakh (1980) which rose from Rs 1.23 lakh in 1971-72. His net worth in 1980-81 was slightly less than Rs 12 lakh and his income less than Rs 8 lakh. (He also made a disclosure of Rs 10 lakh under the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme during the emergency). The star has interests other than acting. He is a director of Roopraj Films Pvt Ltd and owns a share of Sanjeev Properties Pvt Ltd.

* Zeenat Aman, one of the most enduring stars, has a taxable income of Rs 6.39 lakh, making her the richest among female stars. His wealth returns in 1981-82 stood at Rs 12.50 lakh, up from Rs 2.64 lakh in 1974-75. Unsurprisingly, three members of the Kapoor clan feature in the Rs 4 to Rs 8 lakh range with Rishi Kapoor (Rs 6.33 lakh in 1978-79), elder brother Randhir (Rs 4.80 lakh in 1978-79) and Shammi Kapoor (Rs 6.01 lakh in 1978-79). But the place of honor goes to Lata Mangeshkar, the playback singer who rules the musical waves. His taxable income after deductions was Rs 8 lakh in 1980-81, although his tax returns show his income was Rs 28,000 per month and his net worth was Rs 30 lakh.

* In comparison, the taxable income of the reigning king of Bombay films, Amitabh Bachchan after deductions, was almost half that of Mangeshkar (Rs 4.16 lakh in 1980-81). However, Bachchan’s tax returns for the past five years show a lasting relationship between his earnings and his losses in business ventures. In 1978, when his income was Rs 5.37 lakh, the actor suffered a loss of Rs 43,000 in his business dealings. The following year, he became the most sought-after star in the business and his income rose sharply, but so did his losses. He regularly bought and sold shares of a company called Raymond Paints Pvt Ltd and his losses on these trades were usually around Rs 8 lakh each time, enabling him to claim relief from what would otherwise have been a crippling tax burden. . He also made liberal donations: Rs 18 lakh to a hospital in 1979-80 out of pre-tax income of Rs 21.5 lakh and Rs 21.80 lakh to another institution in 1980-81 out of pre-tax income of Rs 33.5 lakh.

Consequently, although the star’s films have cleaned up at the box office, the amounts shown on his income and wealth tax returns did not change significantly from 1977 to 1978, when he paid Rs 3.11 lakh as income tax on assessed income of Rs 5.06. lakh from Rs 4.16 lakh in 1980-81. Bachchan also offered Rs 10 lakh during the voluntary disclosure scheme. According to his returns, his fee ranges between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 9 lakh per movie.

Only three stars claimed their taxable income was more than Rs 8 lakh: Dharmendra Rs 13.35 lakh (1980-81). Pran Kishan SikandRs 11.25 lakh (1980-81) and Shashi KapoorRs 8.55 lakh (1977-78).

Half of the stars filed wealth tax returns which showed their wealth at Rs 10 lakh along with Waheeda Rehman (Rs 55,000). Vinod Khanna (Rs 10,000) and Hema Malini (negative wealth of Rs 42,000) at the bottom.

None of the income tax officers in Delhi, Madras and Bombay were willing to talk about the operation because of the “uproar disclosure would cause”, as one put it. However, they admit that they encountered many obstacles while compiling the information. According to information received by the tax authorities, more than a dozen actors and film distributors have not filed their income and wealth tax returns in the last three years and this is during from this period that many of the most expensive films were made.

Incomplete task: Furthermore, although CBDT officials had completed their review of disposable income, their main task of assessing the amount of black money circulating was far from complete as the breakdown of the cost of films – shares of actors, director’s share and so on – was not available. It was reported to the CBDT that of the 2,216 feature films certified for screening from 1978 to 1981, 365 Hindi films cost at least Rs 25 lakh – but producers’ income could not be assessed as half of between them had not filed their declarations on time. . In addition, income tax officers could not provide returns from producers whose films had cost more than Rs 1 crore in the past three years.

The Income Tax Commissioners in Bombay for Bombay City III and Bombay Central circles wrote to the CBDT saying that in their circles only eight films cost more than Rs 1 crore, including Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Rs 1.13 crore ), Shaan (Rs 1.05 crore). Sargam (Rs 1.79 crore), Kala Patthar and Qurbani. Unfortunately, the curators have not yet given information on the actors’ share of the total production cost. This would no doubt have helped the IRS track down any sources of evasion or avoidance, and answer once and for all the crucial question of how much Bachchan gets for two hours of gruffly-voiced drama on screen. .

(The article was published in the INDIA TODAY edition of February 15, 1983)

