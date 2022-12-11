Hollywood actress Emily Blunt, 39, flaunts her muscular back at lunch

Emily Blunt showed off her toned back in a glamorous graphic summer dress as she stepped out in sunny Sydney on Sunday.

The Hollywood star, 39, turned heads in the backless floral dress that showed off her slender figure as she made her way to the upscale restaurant Mimi’s in Coogee.

Emily, who is in the Australian city to film The Fall Guy, paired the cute maxi dress with white trainers and a green handbag.

The Devil Wears Prada star finished her look with Wayfarer sunglasses and a wide-brimmed white sun hat.

The London-born actress wore minimal makeup and wore her blonde tresses in an elegant low bun.

The star went solo for the outing on a sunny summer day in Sydney, with husband John Krasinski nowhere to be found.

The star looked in great shape in the Peak-a-boo style backless dress, which showed off her slender figure during the outing.

The Devil Wears Prada actress kept her look both functional and feminine

It comes just days after Emily and John were seen on a yacht in Sydney Harbor soaking up the sun.

The couple were also joined by friends, including radio star Lauren Phillips.

Emily is currently in Sydney filming the adaptation of The Fall Guy alongside Ryan Gosling.

The upcoming feature will be based on the 1980s TV series of the same name and it’s set to be helmed by John Wick director David Leitch.

The Fall Guy, created in 1981, centered on a stuntman who led a double life as a bounty hunter.

The cast of the program was led by Lee Majors of Six Million Dollar Man fame and also included Heather Thomas and Markie Post.

The Fall Guy ran for five seasons in total, the last of which ended in 1986.

Development of the film adaptation of the program began in 2010, and Martin Campbell was considered to direct.

The project was later reviewed and it was announced that McG would direct the feature three years later.

At the time, Dwayne Johnson was in negotiations to direct the feature film.

However, the two entertainment industry figures left the project, which was taken over by Leitch in 2020, when it was announced that Gosling had signed on to star.

Ryan Gosling is also in Australia for filming with his wife Eva Mendes and their two daughters.