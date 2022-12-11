Nawazuddin Siddiqui wishes his daughter Shora a sweet video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently celebrated his daughter’s 11th birthday with a very sweet video montage. The actor took to his social media and shared a video compilation of photos of his daughter Shora Siddiquis on her birthday.

The video features beautiful photos of Shora and her childhood throughout the year. The montage also includes some glimpses of Shora as a newborn. Siddiquis shared a video of her daughter making cute expressions. Her daughter danced while wearing a white hoodie. In the second half of the video, Nawazuddin held her daughter in her arms and over her shoulder. Both took a candid pose.

Along with the video, Nawazuddin wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my love #Shora Siddiqui.” The actor also took to his Instagram Stories and shared a series of photos of Shora on a plane, popping crackers and with her cake.

For the uninitiated, Nawazuddin exchanged vows with Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009. Nawazuddin and Aaliya welcomed their daughter, Shora in 2011. The married couple are also parents to their son Yaani.

Work-wise, the Bollywood star was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria with Heropanti 2. However, Nawazzudin is expected to be seen next in the upcoming film, Haddi. The new Hindi film is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and co-written by Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. Haddi will follow the story of small town boy Hari, who has this desire to become a woman, The story shows the story of Indian transgender people. The film is slated for release in 2023.

Alongside Nawazzudin, the upcoming film also stars Anurag Kashyap as Pramod Ahlawat, Shreedhar Dubey as Chunna, Saharsh Kumar Shukla as Jogi, and Ila Arun as Amma. Siddiqui also has Tiku Weds Sheru and Bole Chudiya under his belt.

