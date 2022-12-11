Rishab Shetty says he always wanted to be an actor, reveals why he became a director





Rishab Shetty was invited to Agenda Aaj Tak 2022, in New Delhi. During his All India Sitara-Kantara session, Shetty explained why he got into directing when he always wanted to be an actor.

Rishab Shetty reveals why he took over the leadership of Agenda Aaj Tak 2022.

By India Today Web Desk: Rishab Shetty has set a new benchmark with her performance in the Kannada film, Kantara. The actor, who also wrote and directed the film, was a guest at Agenda Aaj Tak 2022 in New Delhi. During his session titled All India Sitara-Kantara, Rishab talked about his film Kantara and also explained why he became a director and then an actor. RISHAB HAS ALWAYS WANTED TO BE AN ACTOR During his session at Agenda Aaj Tak 2022, Rishab Shetty revealed that he always wanted to be an actor, and he stepped up to become an actor later. Elaborating further, he said, I had come into the industry to act. I thought no one would give me a chance because I had no background and came from a middle class family. I didn’t even have the money to spend time in the film industry. I used to read a lot of interviews, and a superstar in his interview revealed how he became an assistant director because no one offered him an acting opportunity. He developed contacts, played small characters, and then became a hero. I thought it was a good way for people like us to break into the industry. To follow this path, I did a management degree. RISHAB HAD GIVEN UP PLAYING Rishab added that I had always had the idea of ​​acting. I entered the Kannada industry in 2004 as the last assistant director of a film called Cyanide. But watching the process, I developed an interest in acting. I had lots of stories in my head. I also tried to become an actor for six years after that, but I had no opportunity as an actor, nor as an assistant director. So I thought acting wasn’t my cup of tea and focused on directing. I told a story to Rakshit Shetty. He liked it and that’s how I got into management. I had left the theatre. But it was almost fate that brought Rishab back to acting. He said: It was after doing 3 films that I had a film called Bellbottoms. It was released in 2019 and was a hit. It was after this film that I thought I could do both acting and directing. ABOUT KANTARA Kantara played Risdhab Shetty alongside Sapthami Gowda and Kishore. The film was first released in Kannada and then dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Edited by: Zinia Bandyopadhyay Posted on: December 10, 2022

