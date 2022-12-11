evans: Actor Luke Evans plays the James Bond rumor game, says ‘don’t jinx it’





Luke George Evans, an A-rated Hollywood actor, can replace Daniel Craig for James Bond. There have been talks of him playing James Bond on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen. Evans reacts timidly to these rumors associated with him. The actor was born in Pontypool, UK, where he grew up. Evans’ birthplace is a few miles from the Wales/Gloucestershire border. Luke Evans appeared on Saturday Kitchen, which airs on BBC One every Saturday. On December 10, 2022, the actor was invited to the show as a main guest. And the interaction was quite enriching. Luke Evans spoke with Dave Myers and Hairy Bikers Si King. The episode was filled with laughter and the closing of the interaction was interactive. The presenter of BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen asked Luke an intriguing question about where he’s headed next year. The 43-year-old England star has revealed facts about his upcoming assignments. Shortly after Evan’s response, Matt jumped up and didn’t give up the chance to ask the main guest who the next James Bond was, as Evans is among the few names that would replace Daniel Craig, who left after the movie No Time To Die.

A Rugby Fan, 1st Blonde Affair and Other Lesser Known Facts About Daniel Craig Rugby Fan, 1st Blonde Affair and Other Lesser Known Facts About Daniel Craig On his 54th birthday, here are some things every Daniel Craig fan should know. The long and the short Craig’s fifth and final Bond film, “No Time to Die,” was the longest 007 film ever made, according to reports. The film should last 163 minutes. Meanwhile, Craig also holds the record for playing 007 the longest. height matters Craig, who is 5ft 11in, is said to be the shortest actor to play the role of 007. Previous Bonds have all exceeded the 6ft range. Overcome fear Craig had confessed that he was afraid of guns. In order to play the secret spy in the Bond franchise, the actor had to overcome his fear, and it was a struggle because he had seen a real gunshot wound. Casting controversy Craig was initially reluctant to play Bond. The producers had to “woo” him into taking on the role. Later, his casting as 007 saw an (almost) hurdle for his blonde hair as all previous Bonds had black hair. But the actor refused to dye his hair. Asked about the rumors surrounding the iconic role, Luke Evans replied: The new James Bond? Who knows. Nobody knows. I mean that would be nice, wouldn’t it? Don’t jinx it.” However, the official announcement of the new James Bond is pending, but the comments have created a flurry of excitement for followers after this season of Saturday Kitchen. This conversation fueled speculation on social media and is rumored to have made the appetizers sizzle. Garry Butler tweeted in the context of this conversation. So let’s wait for the official news on who will be playing the new James Bond rather than just guessing. FAQs: Who is James Bond?

Who is James Bond?

Who is Evans?

BBC One.

