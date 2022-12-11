Faiza survives Pride of the Nile, wins Hollywood Starlet in Los Alamitos – Orange County Register





Bob Baffert accomplished a special feat on Saturday at a track dear to the Hall of Fame coach’s heart. Baffert, 69, still speaks enthusiastically about Los Alamitos after a big win. Baffert, who started his career with many memorable moments as a quarterback horse trainer on the Orange County track, broke a tie with his friend D. Wayne Lukas for most grade Starlet wins. I when 1-2 favorite Faiza outlasted Pride of the Nile by a header, handing Baffert a record ninth win and sixth in a row in the race for 2-year-old fillies. Baffert won the race three times at Hollywood Park as Hollywood Starlet with Excellent Meeting (1998), Habibti (2001) and Streaming (2013). His latest win follows wins for Dream Tree (2017), Chasing Yesterday (2018), Bast (2019), Varda (2020) and Eda last year. Lukas has won the Starlet at Hollywood Park seven times and won the inaugural race at Los Alamitos in 2014 with Take Charge Brandi. Faiza and Pride of the Nile battled it out head and head the length of Los Alamitos’ long streak before Faiza prevailed for their second unbeaten victory. Girvin’s daughter won her debut by 3 1/2 lengths Nov. 12 at Del Mar. “This place is special to me, and especially on the day of the Champion of Champions (rich quarter horse race on Saturday night),” said Baffert, who enjoyed an afternoon of three wins. “I have such great memories and Los Alamitos means a lot to me. Winning this race so many times is a tribute to the clientele I have and the great staff that work with me. It’s teamwork . Faiza, who went virtually from the gate to the wire on her debut, finished third largely under Flavien Prat on Saturday, climbed to the top of the stretch to engage Pride of the Nile (12-1) and passed second , who had won back-to-back matches. “She traveled well the whole way,” said Prat, who was on board for Faiza’s first win. “She changed from head to head and there was a little shock, but I really didn’t feel anything. She and (Pride of the Nile) ran really hard to the wire. Baffert said he has been excited about Faiza ever since he arrived at his barn. “She always showed that she was a special filly and she had to be special today to win just after a first race,” he said. “She’s still green, but I think she has a great future ahead of her. I think she’ll get better with age, but we’ve loved her from the start and she’s one of the best studs out there right now. Pride of the Nile, by Pioneerof the Nile, finished 5 1/2 lengths ahead of Uncontrollable, the 4-1 second betting pick, for second. Doinitthehardway, Blessed Touch and Classymademoiselle complete the order of arrival. The final time for the 1 1/16 miles was 1:44.49.

