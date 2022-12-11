Full list of 2022 European Film Awards winners – The Hollywood Reporter

triangle of sadnessRuben Östlund’s biting dismantling of the One Percent, was the big winner at the 35th European Film Awards, taking home four trophies including the top prize for Best European Film at the awards ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland on Saturday.

Östlund also won Best Screenplay and Best Director, dedicating his award to triangle of sadness star Charlbi Dean, who died of a sudden illness this summer, just months after the film premiered in Cannes, where it won the Palme d’Or. Croatian actor Zlatko Burić, who plays Dimitry, a Russian fertilizer tycoon in triangle of sadnesswas the surprise Best Actor winner, beating contenders including Paul Mescal for After Sun and close Eden Dambrine escape.

Vicky Krieps won acting honors for Corseta feminist period drama from director Marie Kreutzer, in which she plays an Austrian empress who struggles against the patriarchal structures of her time.

“I want to dedicate this to all the women around the world who need to be seen and heard,” Krieps said in an acceptance speech via video link, “who need to be healed from these deep wounds. [of history] so that men and women can find each other.

The 35th European Film Awards marked the event’s first in-person gala since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Film Academy, which organized the ceremony, celebrated in style at Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, with guests entering via a unique art installation created by local Icelandic artists Tanja Levý, Lilý Erla Adamsdóttir and Sean O’ Brien.

Presenters included game of thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, German actress Nina Hoss (Warehouse), Borat Next Movie Maria Bakalova and Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur (The beast). The awards were hosted by Icelandic actress, screenwriter and politician Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir – who got one of the first big laughs of the evening when she introduced the EFAs as “just like the Oscars: all films are foreign !” — and local artist, author and humorist Hugleikur Dagsson. Musical accompaniment came from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, music collective INNI and Icelandic electro band GusGus.

The evening’s nominated films – from Lukas Dhont’s intimate story of friendship and loss in close at Carla Simon Alcarras, a touching portrait of a group of Catalan peach producers; Ali Abassi’s Iranian serial killer thriller holy spider to Marie Kreutzer’s feminist period drama Corset to Östlund’s capitalist satire triangle of sadness — were such good publicity for the diversity and quality of European cinema that one is likely to find.

But the night’s celebrations come at a time of crisis for the European film industry. Arthouse and specialty cinema of the type honored by the EFAs relies heavily on theatrical performance, and European audiences have not returned to theaters post-COVID. The box office in several major territories, including France, Germany and Italy, remains well below 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers. Of this year’s best nominated films, only Östlund is hugely entertaining triangle of sadness, which is a dormant contender in the Oscar race, can rightly be called a hit. The film, a Swedish, German, French and British co-production, grossed over $16 million worldwide and played strongly across Europe.

As is often the case in EFAs, politics took center stage.

As a sign of solidarity with Ukrainian filmmakers, whose film industry has been decimated since the Russian invasion of the country on 24 February, the Eurimages Co-production Prize for excellence in European co-production has been awarded this year to all Ukrainian film producers.

A number of Ukrainian producers, some of whom are currently fighting on the front lines of the war, have sent video messages to EFA thanking them for their support. Then an unidentified man stood up in the crowd, raising a Ukrainian flag and calling for the release of Maksym Butkevych, the Ukrainian journalist and human rights activist captured by Russian forces in Lugansk Oblast in June .

One of Europe’s top politicians, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, addressed the EFA audience via video link, accepting Europe’s top sustainability award, the Film4Climate Award, a prize intended to celebrate a “European institution, company or film” which makes an outstanding contribution to the promotion of sustainability in the film industry. Von der Leyen accepted on behalf of the European Commission, which was honored for its European Green Deal, a set of policy initiatives aimed at making the European Union climate neutral by 2050.

“We need every person, every community and every industry to change,” von der Leyen said, urging those present to do more to help transition Europe’s economy to a green future. “You have the power to change hearts and minds and you can make people realize that everyone can make a difference for the planet.” The Film4Climate Prize took the form of an Icelandic birch tree, planted in a “European film forest” near Reykjavik.

The European Discovery — Fipresci Prize, awarded to the best first feature film, was awarded to the Italian director Laura Samani for small body, a dark period drama set in the early 1900s about a woman who experiences trauma after the stillborn death of her first child. The prize for the best short film went to the Slovenian animated drama Granny’s sex lifeco-directed by Urška Djukic and Émilie Pigeard.

Fernando Leon De Aranoa The good boss, starring Javier Bardem, won Best European Comedy, although the film’s producer Jaume Roures protested the category. “It’s a mistake, the film is a drama, not a comedy!” he insisted.

“We tried to make a drama but it didn’t work out,” joked De Aranoa.

Best Animated Film went to No dogs or Italians allowed by director Alain Ughetto, while Mariupol 2 by director Mantas Kvedaravičius won Best European Documentary of 2022. Kvedaravičius was killed while making the film, which documents events in Mariupol, Ukraine amid the current Russian invasion. His daughter accepted the award on his behalf.

The EFA craft accolades, called European Excellence Awards, were announced ahead of Saturday’s ceremony. Winners included Kenneth Branagh Belfast, which won Best European Production Design for Jim Clay and Best Costume Design for Charlotte Walter; Kate McCullough, who won Best European Cinematography for her filming of Colm Bairéad’s Irish drama The quiet girl; and Edward Berger’s German World War I drama In the west, nothing is newwhich won Best European Visual Effects for Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller and Markus Frank, and Best European Makeup and Hairstyling for Heike Merker.

Cyril Dion’s documentary Animalwhich follows two French teenagers as they meet scientists and activists from around the world in search of a new way to coexist with other species, won the 2022 Young Audience Prize, awarded by young film lovers from all over Europe.

The European University Film Prize (EUFA) has been awarded to HEY by Jerzy Skolimowski.

Ahead of Saturday’s ceremony, the prize for innovation in European storytelling was also awarded to veteran Italian director Marco Bellocchio (The traitor, The wedding director) for its limited series Exterior Nightproduced for RAI, which traces the kidnapping and assassination of former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro by the Red Brigades in 1978.

Director Elia Suleiman (divine intervention, It must be heaven) won this year’s European Achievement in World Cinema award, the first Palestinian filmmaker to be so honoured, while groundbreaking German feminist director Margarethe von Trotta (Hannah Arendt, German sisters) received the 2022 European Lifetime Achievement Award.

The full list of winners of the European Film Prize 2022 follows.

EUROPEAN CINEMA

triangle of sadness, Sir. Ruben Ostlund

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR

Ruben Ostlund for triangle of sadness

EUROPEAN ACTRESS

Vicky Krieps for Corset

EUROPEAN PLAYER

Zlatko Buric for triangle of sadness

EUROPEAN SCREENPLAY

Ruben Ostlund for triangle of sadness

EUROPEAN COMEDY

The good boss, dir. Fernando Leon De Aranoa

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

No dogs or Italians allowed, dir. Alain Ughetto

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY

Mariupol 2director Mantas Kvedaravičius

EUROPEAN DISCOVERY — FIPRESCI PRIZE

small body, dir. Laura Samani

EUROPEAN SHORT FILM

Granny’s sex lifesay. Urska Djukic, Emilie Pigeard

AN INNOVATIVE EUROPEAN HISTORY

Exterior Night, dir. Marc Bellocchio

EUROPEAN YOUNG AUDIENCE AWARD

Animal, dir. Cyril Dion

EUROPEAN UNIVERSITY PRIZE

HEY, dir. Jerzy Skolimowski.

EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kate McCullough for The quiet girl

EUROPEAN ASSEMBLY

Ozcan Vardar and Eytan İpeker for burning days

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Jim Clay for Belfast

EUROPEAN COSTUME DESIGN

Charlotte Walter for Belfast

EUROPEAN MAKEUP AND HAIR

Heike Merker for In the west, nothing is new

EUROPEAN ORIGINAL SHEET MUSIC

Pawel Mykietyn for HEY

EUROPEAN SOUND

Simone Paolo Olivero, Paolo Benvenuti, Benni Atria, Marco Saitta, Ansgar Frerich and Florian Holzner for The hole

EUROPEAN VISUAL EFFECTS

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller and Markus Frank for In the west, nothing is new

EURIMAGES COPRODUCTION AWARD

Given to all Ukrainian film producers

EUROPEAN SUSTAINABILITY AWARD — FILM4CLIMATE PRIZE

The European Commission for its European Green Deal

PRIZE FOR EUROPEAN DIRECTION IN WORLD CINEMA

Elie Soliman

EUROPEAN PRIZE FOR THE HARVEST OF A LIFETIME

Margaret of Trotta