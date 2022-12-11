End of year 2022 | Bollywood movies | Hindi movies

This year, people boycotted movies for bizarre reasons that influenced their box office earnings.

The year 2022 saw the #BoycottBollywood trend. Many social media users found bizarre reasons to boycott many Hindi movies, and they managed to influence the box office collection during theatrical releases. Many people also followed the trend with their eyes closed.

But OTT platforms had another story to tell. Movies that have been big flops in theaters have managed to wow audiences with their releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar among others.

We’ll take a look.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Image Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh

Jayeshbhai Jordaar did not do well at the box office. Apparently, he failed to even earn half of the 86 cr that was invested in manufacturing. Indian audiences were still getting back to normal after the pandemic, and the film already had several delays before its release due to Covid-19.

It seemed like people weren’t interested in it. However, when the movie landed on Amazon Prime Video, audiences couldn’t get enough of Ranveer Singh and the movie’s plot.

Jersey

Image Courtesy: Instagram/shahidkapoor

Jersey is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title. The Shahid-Kapoor star didn’t make much money from its theatrical release. It was also released around the same time 83 landed, and the two shared the plot around cricket.

The film successfully garnered praise from audiences after its release on Disney+ Hotstar. Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s performances were praised by people.

Lal Singh Chadha

Image Courtesy: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Laal Singh Chaddha was also among the box office flops. He was also harshly criticized on Twitter for some comments from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan.

However, when the movie was released on Netflix, many people said they were fools not to watch it in theaters. They liked the premise of the story and the performances delivered by the actors.

Shamshera

Image Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt

Shamshera was one of the films that garnered praise for the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. However, it failed to earn a good sum via its theatrical release.

The film later dropped on Amazon Prime Video, and audiences couldn’t believe it was a flop. They loved the plot, the graphics, and everything the movie had to offer.

Don’t Miss: Popular Songs of 2022 That Served Misogyny Ultra Pro Max

Dobaara

Image Courtesy: Instagram/taapsee

Dobaara was a sci-fi thriller starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavali Gulati as the protagonists. The film received a positive response from critics but was boycotted on social media. It also didn’t do well at the box office.

The movie was loved on Netflix. People watched it over and over again. They loved the premise.

2022 seemed like a year where we saw audiences separating movies. They labeled a certain genre or plot as suitable for OTT, while the opposite seemed more suitable for a theatrical release.

Don’t miss: The latest releases to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 this week

Even Salaam Venky came out today, and so far it hasn’t seemed to have evolved the way the cast would have hoped. It was the same for Brahmastra. Although it was a hit and earned over 500 cr at the box office, the film suffered some backlash for its dialogue and plot lines. But when it was released on OTT, a lot of people said it was a good effort in terms of VFX, and they should have watched it in theaters.

The current trend is that if a movie has an emotional plot with less action and VFX, it will likely be released on OTT than in theaters. During the pandemic, people have become accustomed to watching movies and series at home and at their convenience. They need a compelling reason to spend money on a ticket, beyond popular faces and groovy music.

Did you like this article?

To download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience