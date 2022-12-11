Naveen Rajput on Punjabi remixes in Bollywood: Sometimes art gets lost in trade – Exclusive | Punjabi Cinema News





There was a time when old Bollywood the songs were revamped and used in Hindi cinema and then there came a time when this industry got interested in Punjabi songs. Some films featured new Punjabi songs, but the trend was and still is more towards remixing or recreating old and new popular Punjabi tunes for more appeal. Now, these Bollywood remixed Punjabi songs always get mixed reactions from the audience. There are music lovers who like to groove to the recreated tracks, and on the other hand, there is a fraction that wonders why the original melody got hit in the first place. We picked the brains of Punjabi singer Naveen Rajput on this. We asked him to offer his take on Punjabi remixes in Bollywood, and he said, Actually, it’s less about the culture and more about each of the remix songs. Sometimes it’s nice to have someone present a different version of something that’s already hugely popular.



It’s also very difficult to improve a song that is already so loved by people. One such example is Soch Na Sake, which had a beautiful composition and lyrics. Then we all saw Arijit Singh work his magic on it. Excellent work by Amaal Malik as well. But it doesn’t always work so well, or maybe that’s just my opinion. Sometimes art gets lost in trade, he added, speaking exclusively to ETimes.

The Punjabi music world has always welcomed new talents with open arms, and the latest to join the industry is Naveen Rajput. He made his debut in the Punjabi music industry with his latest album "Ainna Sona", a love ballad. In no time, the song garnered a lot of love and attention. And in a recent interview with ETimes, Naveen Rajput talked about his first song, what made him fall in love with music, the artists who inspired him and much more. Scroll down to learn more:

"My childhood revolved around sargams and ragas. I owe everything to my Guru Ji and my father, who is also a classical artist. They made me learn classical music from an early age. It started out as something I just had to learn, but gradually I started loving the little intricacies of music. There is no single answer to what made me cringe, I love how the technicalities of music connect to human emotions. Music has the power to make people feel things, it can make you happy, sad, motivated and everything.

"Short answer, my song 'Ainna Sona' is in Punjabi mainly because I'm from Punjab. I felt that my very first song that is so close to my heart should have a flavor of my roots. Also, I think Punjabi has that saadgi (purity) and mithaas (softness). Like, when I say in my song, "Jinne vi lene saah mai, har saah tere naal hove," it's so precise, it has the essence of pure, innocent love."

"Okay, it's hard, there are so many legends. If I had to choose one, my choice would be Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab. When I first met him through my master ji, that's when I realized the power that lies in classical music, I would be lucky enough to one day be worthy enough to attempt it in front of people.

"I am a person who is driven by the process rather than the results. So right now my only goal is to reach as many people as possible, connecting with them through my songs. If possible make a difference in their lives. The love, comments and reaction people are giving to my song is just a small part of the big dream that is already realized.

"There are a lot of. The next one is 'Fikar' which we plan to deliver around January. Then a few more, probably in the March period. I also have a few songs written in Hindi, they are also planned for later next year. I'm not here to sing one or two good songs, I'm here after 15 years of working on my voice and my music, and my songs. So I'm very excited about what's to come.

The singer also acknowledges the fact that remixed versions are still accepted by many. Talking about the same thing he shared, the reason we saw him being so popular is because the audience always reacts positively towards them. There was a phase where recreating old Bollywood music itself was a huge trend. It worked for a few years, then it faded somewhere. Things get really tricky when improvising the songs of the legends, it's hard to even get close.



Moreover, when asked if his heart goes out to the remixes or the beats of the original tracks, the singer revealed that he was more inclined towards freshly made compositions. Personally, I feel more warmed up listening to fresh compositions, that’s my kind of music. It makes me appreciate new horizons and new wavelengths that music touches, quoted the famous singer of Ainna Sona. Nevertheless, as long as enough good music is created, whether original or tweaked, I think we are headed in the right direction, he concluded.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/entertainment/punjabi/music/naveen-rajput-on-punjabi-remixes-in-bollywood-sometimes-art-just-gets-lost-in-commerce-exclusive/articleshow/96144883.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

