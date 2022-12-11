Entertainment
Naveen Rajput on Punjabi remixes in Bollywood: Sometimes art gets lost in trade – Exclusive | Punjabi Cinema News
We picked the brains of Punjabi singer Naveen Rajput on this. We asked him to offer his take on Punjabi remixes in Bollywood, and he said, Actually, it’s less about the culture and more about each of the remix songs. Sometimes it’s nice to have someone present a different version of something that’s already hugely popular.
It’s also very difficult to improve a song that is already so loved by people. One such example is Soch Na Sake, which had a beautiful composition and lyrics. Then we all saw Arijit Singh work his magic on it. Excellent work by Amaal Malik as well. But it doesn’t always work so well, or maybe that’s just my opinion. Sometimes art gets lost in trade, he added, speaking exclusively to ETimes.
The singer also acknowledges the fact that remixed versions are still accepted by many. Talking about the same thing he shared, the reason we saw him being so popular is because the audience always reacts positively towards them. There was a phase where recreating old Bollywood music itself was a huge trend. It worked for a few years, then it faded somewhere. Things get really tricky when improvising the songs of the legends, it’s hard to even get close.
Moreover, when asked if his heart goes out to the remixes or the beats of the original tracks, the singer revealed that he was more inclined towards freshly made compositions. Personally, I feel more warmed up listening to fresh compositions, that’s my kind of music. It makes me appreciate new horizons and new wavelengths that music touches, quoted the famous singer of Ainna Sona. Nevertheless, as long as enough good music is created, whether original or tweaked, I think we are headed in the right direction, he concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/entertainment/punjabi/music/naveen-rajput-on-punjabi-remixes-in-bollywood-sometimes-art-just-gets-lost-in-commerce-exclusive/articleshow/96144883.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi inaugurates All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa
- Naveen Rajput on Punjabi remixes in Bollywood: Sometimes art gets lost in trade – Exclusive | Punjabi Cinema News
- Dua Lipa Wears Strapless Black Dress for Jingle Ball Event – Hollywood Life
- The role of AI in medical innovation
- President Jokowi welcomes arrival of MBZ’s son
- An earthquake hits several provinces, including Kabul – Pajhok, Afghan News
- Erdogan tells Putin to evacuate Kurdish forces from northern Syria
- Emraan Hashmi Felt Nervous While Kissing This Bollywood Actress, Know The Reason
- Huskies post trio of top-10 marks in Spokane
- If Gmail has a problem: Google’s mail service goes down for users worldwide, netizens share memes
- Imran Khan’s party threatens to dissolve Punjab and KPK assemblies if government does not announce election dates by December 20
- Strike action to close most of Britain’s rail network next week