Edmonton actor Jesse Lipscombe charged with aggravated assault





Content of the article Edmonton actor and producer Jesse Lipscombe plans to fight an aggravated assault charge related to an incident in May this year.

Content of the article Lipscombe was charged with aggravated assault on November 7, according to court records. He told Postmedia he intended to plead not guilty in a social media post on Saturday afternoon.

Content of the article Lipscombe said his attorney virtually attended his first appearance in Edmonton Provincial Court on Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, and the case was adjourned to a later date. The court filing alleges that on May 7 of this year, Lipscombe unlawfully injured, maimed, disfigured or endangered the life of Rameen Peyrow. The Rosie Award winner and co-owner of Mosaic Entertainment called the accusation baseless. I look forward to the opportunity to share more details in the future, he wrote. It’s very hard and upsetting, but I just have to trust the process. I can’t wait for the truth to come out, believe me.

Content of the article A GoFundMe raised $10,140 for living expenses and children’s expenses from Peyrows during his time he is unable to work during his recovery earlier this year. The page says Peyrow’s leg was broken in several places and he was suffocated. Postmedia could not reach Peyrow before the deadline. A social media account In a video posted by Lipscombe on Facebook on May 7, he claims that two guests visited him on the evening in question, while intoxicated, which led to an unfortunate event. At some point mixed martial arts came up and Lipscombe and one of the guests ended up performing. He said the guest showed him how to do a rear choke, a submission move that can knock the person in the lock unconscious unless they submit, losing the match, and in turn , he showed how to escape.

Content of the article Lipscombe claims he tried to end the impromptu wrestling match, but the guest attacked him. I was on my back at the time, he said. I swept their legs up so they could go to the other side and their heel caught on my couch. And then they got hurt. He goes on to say that he was dismayed to learn after the guests left that an individual’s leg was broken. I wish them a speedy recovery. None of Lipscombe’s claims in his video, nor the charges against him, have been proven in court. Lipscombe founded the #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him while he was filming a public service announcement in downtown Edmonton. Lipscombe posted a video on social media of him confronting people in the car and urged others not to be bystanders when witnessing discrimination.

