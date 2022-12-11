Reacher actor Matthew Marsden lost his job over Covid Vax stance





Reach actor Matthew Marsden revealed this week that he had recently lost a job due to his refusal to get a Covid-19 shot, taking to Twitter to decry the treatment of conservative entertainers in Hollywood compared to liberal stars in the outspoken talk. Marsden has been open about his criticism of Covid vaccines and lockdown measures via Twitter, but in recent tweets he revealed such outspokenness can be career-damaging, if you get the wrong opinion. “One of the reasons I spoke out on Twitter was because I saw that people felt like they had no say. I’m aware of the risks involved and I appreciate the dms that supports me. I lost a job last week because I wasn’t vaccinated and I won’t lie about it,” Marsden announced. In Hollywood, or any other profession and said no, then those vaccine mandates would be gone. It’s the same on twitter. Trolls know they can push you around. It will never end. No one is forcing you to post politically. Your choice. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 8, 2022 Marsden did not reveal which project he lost. The actor has already acted in films like Rambo,Transformers: Revengeand I am that man, which he also wrote and directed. Other artists have also found themselves out of work for refusing the vaccine. Rapper and filmmaker Ice Cube recently revealed he lost a $9 million paycheck for a role in his vaccine denial. On Saturday, Marsden returned to Twitter and echoed the points that many right-wing artists have has been manufacturing for years: that there is a clear political bias in Tinseltown. “Hollywood conservatives stand up against tyranny and we’re cancelled. The phone stops ringing. That’s all they have to do. [Mark] Ruffalo, [Ron Perlman]and [Sean] Penn say all kinds of things and nothing happens to them. In fact, they will be wanted because of their ‘courageous stands’,” Marsden tweeted. The actor went on to accuse conservative artists of not speaking out enough and standing up for each other. The fact is that the conservatives who speak out are not supported by their team. You’re canceled, it’s on you. You get attacked on the left and your team rushes in to help you. Financially. Morally. With PR. That’s why more do not speak. We give up ours. It needs to change. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 10, 2022 “You get attacked on the left and your team rushes in to help you. Financially. Morally. With PR. That’s why more do not speak. We give up ours. This needs to change,” he wrote. Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

