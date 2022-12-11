Once-successful Bollywood stars are now struggling to deliver success, from Akshay, Kangana to Aamir





Audience behavior clearly changed drastically after the pandemic, with the majority of films failing at the box office. Moreover, there are many Bollywood stars who were once considered bankable and are now struggling to deliver a single hit. Check out 8 below: 1. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar Instagram After delivering a record-breaking 2019 with four straight hits, Akshay’s box office position took a major hit post-pandemic. This year, the actor starred in 5 movies, 4 of which were theatrical releases and all of them turned out to be major box office disasters. These include Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu & Cuttputli.

2. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut Instagram Even before the pandemic, Kangana was struggling for box office success. This year, his only release Dhaakad was one of the greatest disasters of all time. The actress now has 9 flops in a row. 3. Amir Khan

BLive Productions Aamir Khan’s last success dates back to 2017 with secret superstar & his last big success dates back to 2016 with Dangal.

Since then, the actor has starred in two event films, Hindostan thugs and Lal Singh Chadha and both bombed at the box office. 4. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Twitter Once considered the man with the golden touch when it comes to box office, Ayushmann has now delivered 4 flops in a row, from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G & the recent An action hero. 5. Ranveer Singh

Rajkummar Rao Instagram Latest version of Ranveers Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to attract audiences to theaters and ended up being one of the lowest-grossing films of its career. Before that, he starred in 83, which, despite positive reviews, bombed the box office. 6. Rajkummar Rao

Ranveer Singh’s Instagram After delivering his biggest goalscorer Street in 2018, Rajkummar struggles to deliver a blow. Since then he has played in 8 consecutive flops. His three films flop are HIT: The First Case, Badhaai Do and Rohi.

7. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Instagram After a slew of hits in a row including his last big hit judah 2, Varun starred in 5 films of which 4 were massive flops. His recent release Bhediya, despite positive reviews and genre-friendly at the box office, failed. 8. Emraan Hashmi

Emran Hashmi Instagram Once considered the darling of the masses, Emraan has been fighting for almost a decade for success. His last major success dates back to 2013 and since then he has chained 14 flops in a row. His last two misses are Face & mumbai saga.

