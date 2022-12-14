Famous Hollywood cougar captured after killing dog





LOS ANGELES (AP) Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion, known for roaming freeways and making a sprawling city park his home, was captured Monday by wildlife officials who want to examine the big cat after killing a dog that was walking the Hollywood Hills. The cougar, nicknamed P-22, wears a GPS tracking collar as part of a National Park Service study and is regularly recorded on security cameras walking around residential areas near Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, an area picnic and wild nature. The P-22 was in stable condition after being hit by a tranquilizer dart in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood near the park, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in an announcement with the National Park Service. Los Happy resident Sarah Picchi told the Los Angeles Times that P-22 was tranquilized in her garden shortly before 11 a.m. Of course I knew it was P-22 because I followed the story,” she told the newspaper. An anonymous report late Sunday indicated that P-22 may have been struck by a vehicle, wildlife officials said. After review, authorities will determine the best next steps for the animal while prioritizing the safety of surrounding communities, the joint statement said. P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild and, after being found responsible for killing a pet on a leash last month, he may be showing signs of distress, the agencies said in a Dec. 8 statement. announcing that the famous cougar would be captured. They did not indicate what might happen to the cougar. P-22 is believed to be around 12 years old, making it the oldest southern California cougar currently under study. Most cougars live for about a decade. This is an unprecedented situation in which a puma has continued to survive in such an urban environment. As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on a habitat island appear to be increasing, and scientists are noting a recent change in its behavior, the state wildlife department said last week. P-22 typically hunts deer and coyotes, but in November the National Park Service confirmed that the cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua mix that roamed the narrow streets of the Hollywood Hills. The cougar is also believed to have attacked another Chihuahua in the Silver Lake neighborhood this month. P-22 was the face of the campaign to build a wildlife crossing on a Los Angeles-area freeway to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other wildlife a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains. . JP Rose, director of policy at the Center for Biological Diversity, said P-22’s plight in its old age underscores the need to proactively protect cougars and other wildlife by reconnecting our landscape. Wildlife needs room to roam in order to keep animal populations and people healthy and safe. State officials must protect cougars under California’s endangered species law and LA must pass a strict connectivity ordinance so other wildlife are not condemned to a life of isolation.” Rose said in a statement. The bridge, which will span 200 feet (61 meters) over US 101, opened this year and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

