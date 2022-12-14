Lee Bum Soo’s team strongly refute abuse of power allegations, actor intends to prove his innocence through an academic investigation





On December 14, actor Lee Bum Soo’s legal representative released an official statement to once again refute his accusations of abuse of power, raised by anonymous netizens claiming to be his former/current students. In the statement, Lee Bum Soo’s team revealed the actor’s intentions to prove his innocence by presenting valid evidence during the official investigation by Shinhan University. Additionally, Lee Bum Soo’s legal representative said: “The course taught by Lee Bum Soo at Shinhan University is not a required course for major requirements, therefore, students will not suffer any consequences if they choose not to enroll in the course or drop halfway.” The representative added, “Most practical courses at Shinhan University limit the number of students to 15. So, if more than 15 students wish to take a practical course, then the course is divided into two or more sessions. For first-year students year, this division is done by each student’s admission grades, and for all other years, down to their final semester grades. Thus, Lee Bum Soo has no way of knowing which students come from families at low income or high income, and he has no reason to know. The statement also clarified, “The fact that Lee Bum Soo’s class schedule is subject to change due to his own schedules has been notified to all students before the start of the semester. Measures are taken to ensure that students are not face disadvantageous situations due to schedule changes. However, if Lee Bum Soo decides that he has not covered enough class material by the end of class time, or if the students feel that he does not ‘there’s not enough material covered, Lee Bum Soo extended the class time with the agreement of the students. no idea that these minor adjustments would lead to such a big problem. The actor made sure that if the classes were late, students had to leave on time to use public transportation, and he worked with a teaching assistant to adjust schedules in a timely manner. However, despite his best efforts, Lee Bum Soo is keen to apologize for not paying more attention to individual student needs. Finally, regarding the accusations that Lee Bum Soo prevented students from taking time off from school to fulfill their military service obligations, the legal representative refuted, “In the first half of 2022, 26 students took leave for compulsory military service from the performing arts department. Lee Bum Soo is responsible for signing applications for compulsory military service leave for the performing arts department. Based on evidence, accusations that the actor prevented students from taking time off are false.” Meanwhile, Lee Bum Soo was appointed dean of the performing arts department at Shinhan University in 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.allkpop.com/article/2022/12/lee-bum-soos-side-strongly-refutes-power-abuse-allegations-actor-intends-on-proving-his-innocence-through-university-investigation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos