P-22: A famous Hollywood cougar captured after killing a chihuahua in the garden of his house in Los Angeles





Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up for our free US Evening Headlines email P-22, Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion, was captured by wildlife officials so they could examine the animal after it killed a pet Chihuahua in Hollywood Hills. The big cat has made sprawling Griffith Park its home for more than a decade and has often been recorded on security cameras wandering the freeways and residential areas of Los Angeles. The animal is believed to be Southern California’s oldest cougar, currently 12 years old, and was wanted by authorities following recent behavioral changes, which they say could be signs of distress. The animal was in stable condition after being hit by a tranquilizer dart in the Los Feliz area of ​​Los Angeles, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. P-22 is wearing a GPS tracking collar as part of a National Park Service study. Los Feliz resident Sarah Picchi said the animal was tranquilized in her yard shortly before 11 a.m. local time. Ms Picchi said fish and wildlife officers rang her front doorbell and said: You have a lion in your garden. Of course I knew it was P-22 because I followed the story, she told the Los Angeles Times. P-22 reportedly hunted deer and coyotes, but in November the big cat killed a Chihuahua mix that roamed a residential area in the Hollywood Hills. Authorities suspect the cougar was involved in the death of another chihuahua in the Silver Lake neighborhood in December. This is an unprecedented situation in which a mountain lion has continued to survive in such an urban setting, the state wildlife department said last week. The P-22 was taken to a wildlife care facility for a full health assessment on Monday ” height=”2000″ width=”1832″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:109.1703%"/> The P-22 was taken to a wildlife care facility for a full health assessment on Monday (AP) As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on a habitat island seem to increase, and scientists note a recent change in its behavior. Beth Pratt, California regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation, who calls herself the P-22 officer, said she wept with relief after learning the animals had been safely captured. P-22 means so much to so many people, Ms. Pratt said in a statement. The animal is in stable condition and is being evaluated by top biologists and veterinarians. JP Rose, director of policy at the Center for Biological Diversity, said P-22’s plight in its old age underscores the need to proactively protect cougars and other wildlife by reconnecting our landscape. Wildlife needs room to roam in order to keep animal populations and people healthy and safe. State officials must protect cougars under California’s endangered species law and LA must pass a strong connectivity ordinance so other wildlife is not condemned to a life of isolation. P-22 has become the face of a campaign to build a wildlife crossing on a Los Angeles-area freeway for big cats.

