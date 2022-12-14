Aussie actor says cop killings caused by COVID lockdowns







Underbelly actor Firass Dirani posted an eyebrow-raising take on the Queensland Police killings on Monday night, linking the shooting to Covid lockdowns. In a recent Instagram story, Dirani bizarrely asked if the Plandemic was to blame for poor mental health leading to a spate of shootings in Queensland. Wtf is happening in Qld? he wrote. Firass Dirani bizarrely claimed on his Instagram Stories that a shooting that killed two police officers was linked to COVID lockdowns. Getty Images Solar crime state, it’s safe to say that Queensland is the nation’s mass shooting state. Plandemic really did a number on the psyche. Dirani clarified his remarks in a statement to Daily Mail Australia. I comment that sanity might be the issue in this mass shooting. Motivated by two years of long confinements and lies, he said. On Monday afternoon Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold were shot dead while carrying out a routine missing person investigation at 251 Wains Rd, Wieambilla in the Darling Downs area of ​​Queensland. Constable Rachel McCrow (left) was shot and killed in Monday night’s ambush. Queensland Police Service Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, was also tragically killed during the siege.

Queensland Police Service An innocent neighbour, Alan Dare, was also executed in the attack, with Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirming that numerous ammunition and weapons were found at the address. Police have since confirmed Gareth and Nathaniel Train were killed in a subsequent shootout with special ops officers, along with a third female suspect, believed to be Gareth Trains’ wife, Stacey. It has since emerged that Gareth Train was a renowned conspiracy theorist who regularly posted his extreme views online. Alan Dare (pictured with his wife) was one of three people killed, at a remote property. GoFundMe An associate told the Guardian his descent into the world of conspiracy theories was relatively recent, with Mr Train claiming the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 was a false flag operation aimed at disarming the Australian people and has repeatedly claimed that the government was running re-education camps. Re-education camps are located at the end of the line. Monitoring the rail system will ensure that there will be no loopholes. Dissenters will find themselves catching the long black train, he bizarrely posted in a 2021 article about QLD Rails’ watchdog capabilities, adding beware of the boogie monster. People pay their respects to fallen police officers at Chinchilla Police Station in Chinchilla, Queensland, Australia. JASON O’BRIEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock He also expressed his dislike of authorities, including the Queensland Emergency Response Task Force, and appeared to support the doomsday prepper movement. Police had arrived at the Queensland property on Monday afternoon amid concerns for the wellbeing of Nathaniel Trains. Gunman Gareth Train, the brother of missing man Nathaniel Train and who owned the property in Wieambilla where two police officers were killed, had frequently posted on conspiracy websites. 7 NEWS He was last seen in Dubbo in NSW on December 16, 2021, however, he had remained in contact with his family until Sunday October 9, 2022. Nathaniel Train was a former school principal who officially left the NSW Department of Education in March this year, although he has not worked at a school in the state since August 2021. Before that time, he worked as a principal at a series of schools including Yorkeys Knob State School, Walgett Community College Primary School and Innisfail East State School.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/12/13/australian-actor-says-cop-killings-caused-by-covid-lockdowns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos