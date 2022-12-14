Winter camp is fast approaching | News, Sports, Jobs





Winter came early this year and shows little desire to change its ways. As we head into the Christmas holiday season, one of the biggest issues is how to keep the kids busy once the presents have been opened and it’s just too cold to send them outside to play. Roosevelt Park Zoo might just have an answer for those from after Christmas to before New Years. Have you considered Winter Zoo Camp? Since the children are out of school, the camp is launched. Winter Day Camp takes place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting December 27, with each camp running from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each day of camp will include different themed activities designed to foster exploration and encourage learning through observation and discovery. Campers will participate in games, activities and crafts, walks through the zoo (weather permitting) and meet one of the zoo’s animal ambassadors and much more. The camps are designed for children from kindergarten to grade 5 (5 to 10 years old). Each camp costs $60 per child. So if you’re looking for something fun and educational for your kids this holiday, consider your Roosevelt Park Zoo. Depending on the weather, the Zoo will be a little less busy, at least in the construction areas. The contractor who installed the trellis for the new leopard exhibit will be home for the holidays and a break from the cold. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona, and although it has been difficult for them to work earlier than the normal winter, they have been soldiers. Connecting and attaching the mesh can be tricky at the best of times, but trying to do it with thick gloves makes the process much slower. One of the men told me that before this job the coldest he had worked in was 26 degrees. Since he’s been here, he’s learned that 26 degrees seems like a much better day. I’m sure they will all have stories of their time at Minot. There’s still a lot to accomplish on the project, but we’re getting closer every day. Besides the trellis, we are still looking for some fences to be finished and of course the landscaping. Landscaping will take a little longer, but fingers crossed for an early spring with no surprises like last year. Once the mesh is complete, staff will prepare to move Clover, our female Amur leopard who turns 13 in March. We will also alert the Amur leopard species survival plan coordinator to let them know that we are ready to receive two more animals recommended for breeding. When it’s this cold it slows down our visits, but the work continues as the zoo and its staff strive to make the Roosevelt Park Zoo something the entire community can be proud of. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

