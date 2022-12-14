US law enforcement charges SBF with fraud as he awaits extradition after his arrest in the Bahamas

To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.

TechCrunch’s top 3

Trade costumes for stripes :After much fodder everywhere about why Sam Bankman-Fried wasn’t behind bars earlier for his involvement in the collapse of FTX, Darrell reports that SBF was arrested in the Bahamas in connection with fraud charges brought by several US government entities. We were sure that was just the beginning.

Don’t let them get away : If it’s not easy, customers will move on. That’s why TheyDo wants companies to take ownership of their customer journeys and help large companies organize themselves with the customer in mind, Mike reports.

Blue and gray and gold, oh my!: You’ve probably noticed that Twitter has become more colorful lately. It’s on purpose. We can’t keep up either, so luckily we have Ivan to break down the meaning of all those ticks and badges. More checkmark news in the Big Tech section.

Startups and VCs

After being initiated for seven years, Ngrok announced today that it has raised $50 million in a Series A round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Coatue. Shreve tells Kyle that with the new capital, Ngrok will expand its business and make continued investments to improve its core product offering.

The story continues

The trillion-dollar construction industry is not known for its efficiency, accused of not keeping up with the times and ignoring digitization in favor of legacy tools, Paul reports. There is plenty of evidence that things are changing, with countless startups raising large sums of money to help the construction industry modernize. It is in this context that the German venture capital company Fundamental today unveiled its new fundtargeting $85 million for early-stage building tech startups globally and building on the early success it enjoyed through its inaugural $65 million fund, which closed in 2019.

And we have five more for you:

3 Ways to Evaluate New AI Startups Before Revenue

A line of retro toys with stacks of gold coins on a wooden floor

Picture credits: Charles Taylor / Eye Em (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures

The Berkus method, scorecard valuation, and venture capital are the most commonly used frameworks for costing pre-revenue startups, but when it comes to AI, are traditional criteria still useful? ?

“AI can scale much faster than other technologies, so what works at the beta or minimum viable product stage may not work when an AI product scales to millions of users. “, says Ryan E. Long, senior counsel at Long & Associates.

Long identifies some of the limitations of using traditional means to value “prototype or new AI startups” in an article that identifies regulatory issues and shares tactics designed to “minimize the number of uncertain variables.”

Now three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech inc.

Apple iOS 16.2 update is now available for all users, along with iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1, Ivan writing. He looks at all main features of the updateincluding improved encryption for iCloud data, live activities on the home screen, karaoke function for Apple Music and the new Freeform collaborative whiteboard app.

Speaking of Apple, Zack spent time researching information from the consumer tech giant, writing that it confirmed that a iPhone software update he released two weeks ago fixes a zero-day security vulnerability that he said was being actively exploited.

