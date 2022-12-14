Entertainment
US law enforcement charges SBF with fraud as he awaits extradition after his arrest in the Bahamas
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
Why, hello, Crunchianistas!
Today, Haje waltzes around the house, candle in hand, celebrating Saint Lucia. Honestly not because he’s excited about the traditional scandinavian feast or the excitement of candlelight and saffron buns, but because he is visiting his parents and there is a power cut. Which means all sorts of excitement in the cold and freezing European 7°C December. Christine, meanwhile, relaxes like a villain in the 80-degree heat. Luckily, that’s in degrees Fahrenheit, or we’ll be faced with some pretty serious discomfort.
Alright, enough of the weather outside. Let’s see which way the wind is blowing elsewhere, such as in the world of technology. Christina and It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Trade costumes for stripes:After much fodder everywhere about why Sam Bankman-Fried wasn’t behind bars earlier for his involvement in the collapse of FTX, Darrell reports that SBF was arrested in the Bahamas in connection with fraud charges brought by several US government entities. We were sure that was just the beginning.
-
Don’t let them get away: If it’s not easy, customers will move on. That’s why TheyDo wants companies to take ownership of their customer journeys and help large companies organize themselves with the customer in mind, Mike reports.
-
Blue and gray and gold, oh my!: You’ve probably noticed that Twitter has become more colorful lately. It’s on purpose. We can’t keep up either, so luckily we have Ivan to break down the meaning of all those ticks and badges. More checkmark news in the Big Tech section.
Startups and VCs
After being initiated for seven years, Ngrok announced today that it has raised $50 million in a Series A round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Coatue. Shreve tells Kyle that with the new capital, Ngrok will expand its business and make continued investments to improve its core product offering.
The trillion-dollar construction industry is not known for its efficiency, accused of not keeping up with the times and ignoring digitization in favor of legacy tools, Paul reports. There is plenty of evidence that things are changing, with countless startups raising large sums of money to help the construction industry modernize. It is in this context that the German venture capital company Fundamental today unveiled its new fundtargeting $85 million for early-stage building tech startups globally and building on the early success it enjoyed through its inaugural $65 million fund, which closed in 2019.
And we have five more for you:
3 Ways to Evaluate New AI Startups Before Revenue
Picture credits: Charles Taylor / Eye Em (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
The Berkus method, scorecard valuation, and venture capital are the most commonly used frameworks for costing pre-revenue startups, but when it comes to AI, are traditional criteria still useful? ?
“AI can scale much faster than other technologies, so what works at the beta or minimum viable product stage may not work when an AI product scales to millions of users. “, says Ryan E. Long, senior counsel at Long & Associates.
Long identifies some of the limitations of using traditional means to value “prototype or new AI startups” in an article that identifies regulatory issues and shares tactics designed to “minimize the number of uncertain variables.”
Now three more from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Apple iOS 16.2 update is now available for all users, along with iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1, Ivan writing. He looks at all main features of the updateincluding improved encryption for iCloud data, live activities on the home screen, karaoke function for Apple Music and the new Freeform collaborative whiteboard app.
Speaking of Apple, Zack spent time researching information from the consumer tech giant, writing that it confirmed that a iPhone software update he released two weeks ago fixes a zero-day security vulnerability that he said was being actively exploited.
And we have five more for you:
-
Goodbye, tick: Christine just got the coveted Twitter blue check last year after trying for 10 years, and now it’s going. Rebecca writes that Twitter will remove all legacy verifications in some months. Christine took a profile picture for posterity, just to show she was in for a remarkable time.
-
Farewell, virtual reality world: Westworld fans must host a binge watch party soon because the show, along with others, may soon be removed from HBO Maxwriting lauren.
-
Hello, new rating: It’s hard to know what private companies are worth, so it can be a treat when a company tells us. And while a big valuation was the goal for 2021, companies were more realistic in 2022. In this case, Roman write why Checkout.com lowers its internal valuation.
-
Hello compensation: Food delivery company Ubers has set up shop with more than 4,000 licensed couriers in Spain and agreed to pay compensation to those who have been released from the country’s labor reform law, Natasha L reports.
-
goodbye and hello: Paul writes that Microsoft will end the Soundscape 3D audio appbut it will release the code in an open source format for developers.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-us-law-enforcement-230539747.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US law enforcement charges SBF with fraud as he awaits extradition after his arrest in the Bahamas
- Bode will hold a show in Paris during menswear week – WWD
- Crisis-hit Somalia and Ethiopia Watchlist for 2023
- Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda meets Prime Minister Modi and submits memorandum regarding Karnataka’s development – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Losing the 1st game helped us reach the World Cup final
- Holger Rune On The Rise: #NextGenATP Dane Named Newcomer Of The Year 2022 | ATP tour
- Daniel Kinkle | Nevada Seismological Laboratory
- Winter camp is fast approaching | News, Sports, Jobs
- Former national security adviser says Russians were ready to free Paul Whelan under Trump
- Jordyn Woods’ glow-in-the-dark dress at the Avatar 2 premiere
- Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson indicates he will not play against Georgia in College Football Playoff
- Historic fusion ignition promises clean energy and national security innovation