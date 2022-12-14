Scarlett Johansson Talks Being Groomed In Hollywood For ‘Explosive’ Roles





Scarlett Johansson has been working as an actress since childhood. This allowed him to live several lives as a star in Hollywood. Although she progresses through each phase, there was a point in her illustrious career when ScarJo felt like she was typecast. The former MCU star felt trapped as the bombshell in movies like Match point and The black dahlia. Eventually, she broke away from the archetype with action and dramatic roles. Thinking back to this period, the Black Widow The star has spoken of being groomed by Hollywood to be a bombshell. The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about being stereotypical in Hollywood during an interview with the Table for two podcast. Host Bruce Bozzi credited Scarlett Johansson with putting aside her sex symbol status when it came to her acting and dramatic roles. She was asked how she avoided the trap compared to old Hollywood sex symbols. Johansson mentioned that early in her career, she couldn’t escape it. The Hollywood star has opened up about changing her acting career several times from child actress to teenage star in naïve roles. She commented that often the film industry “objectivizes” young actresses when they transition from youth roles to adult roles. The JoJo Rabbit The star then pointed out that actresses are often placed on “a trajectory” based on certain boxes. She explained how being placed in the bomb box affected her career in Hollywood for a few years. I did Lost in Translation and Girl With the Pearl Earring and at that point I was 18, 19 and coming into my own femininity and learning about my own desirability and sexuality. I think it was because of this trajectory that I kind of got thrown into – I got really stuck. I was kind of groomed, in a way, to be what you call a bombshell type actor. I was playing the other woman and the object of desire and suddenly found myself stuck in this place like I couldn’t get out. It was around this time that I met Bryan. Like many actresses of her time, Scarlett Johansson was more seen than heard about what she wanted to do with her career. The former Marvel star has been very open about how Hollywood’s over-sexualization affected her early 20s. Starting out in Hollywood so young even affected how she viewed herself off-screen, especially when faced with the pressures of staying thin. Faced with these unrealistic expectations, the A wedding story actress to push against certain adversities. But there was an inevitable saving grace when Scarlett Johansson met famed Hollywood agent Bryan Lourd. She recalled that Lourd was the first person in Hollywood to listen to ScarJo’s needs as a creative. She considered being a Hollywood bombshell as “burning out fast and fast”. The stereotype limited her acting opportunities beyond those roles, according to the star. Eventually, she came out of her box by “working on it”. The Black Widow The actress achieved this by working on “different projects” with “large ensembles”. Scarlett Johansson is in better control of her career now compared to her early years in Hollywood. After completing his MCU tenure, the Hollywood star has several upcoming projects, including the Apple TV+ movie Project Artemis, which it produces. Check out our 2023 movie schedule to see which new ScarJo projects will premiere next year.

