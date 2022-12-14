Supernatural Brewing and Spirits in Livonia launches new beers every day until December 23





LIVONIA, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) – Supernatural Brewing and Spirits in Livonia is releasing 12 festive drinks a day through December 23 for its 12 Braggots of Krampus tradition. The release of these 12 drinks began on Monday, December 12. Every day the brewery will release a braggot. According to Supernatural Brewing and Spirits, a braggot is a honey wine made with wine, meaning it’s a cross between honey wine and beer. On top of that, the brewery claims that the Ragnarök series is a line of braggarts that have zero carbonation and can be served like wine. Ragnarök series drinks are all 12% abv. Here is a list of outings that occur each day: December 12: Krampus – sour braggot with honey, cranberries, spices and orange zest. 7.5% abv

December 13: Loki Juice – sour braggot with honey and cherries. 7.5% abv

December 14: Supernatural Xmas Ale – barley wine brewed with honey, chocolate, vanilla and spices. 11% abv

December 15: Ragnarök Citrus Pistachio – still brewed braggot with honey, pistachios, vanilla and citrus zest. 12% abv

December 16: Ragnarök Banana Foster – again braggot stirred with honey, caramel, banana, vanilla and pecan nuts. 12% abv

December 17: Ragnarök Snowballer – always swaggering with honey, coconut, marshmallow and vanilla. 12% abv

December 18: Ragnarök Peach Cobbler – still braggot brewed with honey, peaches, vanilla, lactose and graham crackers. 12% abv

December 19: Ragnarök Star Child – still features braggot brewed with star thistle honey from Michigan. 12% abv

December 20: Ragnarök Snozzberry – more braggot brewed with a blend of five different fruits and secret spices. 12% abv

December 21: Ragnarök Tropical Spice – again braggot brewed with honey, pineapple, mango and jalapeno. 12% abv

December 22: Put it in Reverse Terry – black braggot brewed with honey, chocolate and orange zest. 10% abv

December 23: Ragnarök Deez – again braggot brewed with honey and roasted peanuts. 12% approx. Supernatural Brewing and Spirits says each of the drinks will be available to order on line the day of their release.



