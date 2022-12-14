Review: Avatar: The Way of Water is a blast on the big screen | Entertainment

It’s impossible to talk about it Avatar: The Way of the Water without seeming hyperbolic. But James Cameron’s sequel is a truly dazzling cinematic experience that will have you floating through a blockbuster.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve spent a second of your life in the last 13 years thinking about what’s going on on Pandora or how Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytir (Zoe Saldaa) get along, assuming that you remembered the names of their characters. The Waterway will have believers in awe of even Avatar agonists like me, at least for three hours and 12 minutes. The movie isn’t just visually compelling either, it’s a spiritually rich story as well as a simple yet penetrating story about family and the natural world that’s better than the first.

About that length: Three hours and 12 minutes seems excessive, but there’s something decidedly decadent about spending so much time on a movie in a theater. When the filmmaker is determined with this time, as Cameron and many others have been before him, it’s a particularly rewarding experience. In other words, it’s not a big ask. And you’ll all forget to check the time from the first shot of Pandora and Jake’s serious exposition of what’s happened over the past decade.

He and Neytir now have three children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Loak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) and an adopted teenage girl, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), and they are happy living in the forest. Happiness is simple, he says. Who ever thought a jughead like me could crack the code? So, of course, it can’t last. The humans are on the hunt for Jake, with a familiar antagonist leading the charge. And soon her family is on the run, settling in another part of Pandora, over the water with a new tribe led by Ronal (Kate Winslet) and Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) who reluctantly grant them sanctuary and try to teach them to live on the water.

It’s worth noting that Cameron didn’t stuff the film with mind-numbing, wall-to-wall action and unnecessarily convoluted plot. There are long stretches of movies where it was just about exploring the environment with the characters, reveling in the intricacies of a reef, or basking in the beauty of giant sea creatures. Sometimes we were just sitting in the water with Kiri who is also sitting in the water. It does not advance the action in an obvious way. It’s not even really about character development. It’s fair, and it’s serene. You imagine anyone without his influence would have a hard time justifying something similar.

The action is there too, of course, and it’s exciting because you’ve invested yourself in the family and worry about the children who are never where they’re supposed to be and who are often in danger because of of that. And while we know there are more sequels to come, and one already finished, this isn’t the kind of franchise where anyone is guaranteed to get a fake superhero death. Sure, there’s some silliness to Avatar, including the fact that the word bro is spoken roughly 8,000 times, but there’s also something admirable about the straightforward dialogue and the emotions involved. fights his way through this ordeal.

Never doubt that James Cameron has become a bit of a rallying cry lately, at least among those left on Twitter. It’s all the more extraordinary considering that the once-legendary sequels had become something of a joke in the years since the first film. Even as the release date for The Way of Water approached, who cares? intensified chorus. Had anyone really thought about Avatar? But Cameron is well aware of an exciting sequel, and water for that matter (and also references his own greatest hits in this film).

But then people saw it and the tone changed. There is something comforting in the fact that we are capable of an intense and collective cultural boost. Who cares ? can turn into non-cynical amazement in an instant. Is it the magic of cinema? To continue to push the limits of the big screen experience? To bet big on bizarre stories about giant blue environmentalists instead of superheroes from time to time? Maybe it’s just the magic of James Cameron.

Avatar: The Way of Water, a release from 20th Century Studios in theaters Thursday, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for partial nudity, intense action, strong violence sequences, coarse language. Duration: 192 minutes. Three and a half out of four stars.

