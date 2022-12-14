Sara-Aditya to Disha Patani & Sidharth Malhotra: New Bollywood Pairs to Expect in 2023

Image Source: FILE IMAGE New Bollywood pairs to expect in 2023

While moviegoers eagerly await performers on the big screen starring superstars, they’re also eager to see their favorite actors pair up with the popular stars and witness their sizzling chemistry. In 2023, Hindi cinema will see several new couples starring in films of different genres and you never know if we will have our new-age Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol or Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon! From Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani-Sidharth Malhotra to Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, an overview of the new B-town pairs that will set our screens on fire in 2023!

Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal Laxman Utekars Untitled Next

While it’s customary for Sara Ali Khans fans to shower their immense love on her, they now have her look with Vicky Kaushal from the highly anticipated Laxman Utekar film, which has created more anticipation for the new couple at the ‘screen.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Adipurush

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the busiest actresses in B cities. She has done back-to-back movies and she will be seen sharing screen space with pan-Indian star Prabhas in their upcoming film Adipurush. This is the first time that Kriti and Prabhas have teamed up for a project. The first glimpse of the mythological drama really got their fans excited.

Prabhas and Shruti Salaar

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan will collaborate for the first time in the highly anticipated drama, Salaar. Director Prashanth Neel brought them together. She plays the female lead role in Salaar. The gangster drama starring the pan-Indian star is a multilingual version.

Jacqueline Fernandez & Vidyut Jammwal Crakk

While Jacqueline has starred in action blockbusters over the years, she will once again be seen pushing the envelope with her upcoming Crakk alongside action superstar Vidyut Jammwal, directed by Aditya Datt.

Yami Gautam Dhar & Pratik Gandhi Dhoom Dhaam

As interesting as the title, the Aditya Dhar-directed film will star Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi for the first time. It’s an action-comedy and fans of both actors can’t wait to see their chemistry on the big screen!

Yami Gautam Dhar & Sunny Kaushal Chor Nikalke Bhaga

Yami Gautam will also be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Kaushal for the first time in Chor Nikalke Bhaga. While Yami plays a flight attendant who plans a robbery with her business buddy (Sunny Kaushal), things take a turn for the worse when their plane is hijacked. The movie teaser was full of thrills and adventures and this new couple of Sunny and Yami definitely looks interesting.

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey Gaslight

Gaslight marks the first collaboration between Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. As fans can’t wait to see the new pair, Sara and Vikrant shot for the film in exotic locations in Gujarat.

Remake of Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur Night Manager

Ostensibly a remake of Night Manager, the film features the gorgeous Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space for the first time. The Hindi adaptation directed by Sandeep Modi is among the most anticipated series of the year, especially since the BBC original is considered one of the best in the field of espionage.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen joining hands on screen for the first time for Anurag Basu’s “Metro.. in Dino” director. The creators also called on Pritam for the music. It will be great to see two powerful young actors romance on screen for the first time. The film will soon be released on the parquet floors.

Rashmika Mandanna & Ranbir Kapoor Animal

With two nation idols Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna sharing screen space for the first time in Animal, the curiosity and excitement among the audience and their fans is sure to be at an all-time high. The leaked stills from the movie featuring Rashmika and Ranbir were also appreciated by everyone, as they can’t wait to see the chemistry between the two popular stars on the big screen next year!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda Kushi

Considered the most popular pan-Indian stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda will amaze audiences and their fans with their upcoming Telugu romantic comedy, Kushi.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan Yudhra

The first poster for their movie Yudhra has piqued everyone’s curiosity as they can’t wait to see their Gen X stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan share screen space for the first time in the directorial adventure by Ravi Udyawar.

Shraddha Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor Luv Ranjans Untitled Next

The announcement of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor sharing screen space for the first time in Luv Ranjans next certainly got their fans excited. If that wasn’t enough, their leaked photos from film sets have sparked tremendous excitement and anticipation. Recently, the makers also revealed the title of the movie – Tu Jhootha Mai Makkaar.

Disha Patani & Siddharth Malhotra Yodha

Bollywoods hottest and fittest actress, Disha Patani has been training hard in MMA and increased her training in the gym, while she is also busy rehearsing for some kickass action sequences, this that can be expected from her in her highly anticipated upcoming Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra.

Disha Patani & Suriya Suriya 42 (working title)

Disha Patani is thrilled to be a part of Tamil star Suriya’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 42. The hottest actress will share screen space with Suriya in the directorial period drama Siva. Although nothing has been revealed about the character of Dishas, ​​Suriya seems to portray the character of a prince.

Alaya F & Rajkummar Rao-Sri

They will be seen on screen for the first time together. Alaya F is one of the most promising actresses and Rajkummar is known for his great acting skills. The movie is a biopic about Srikanth Bolla who is a visually impaired industrialist and it will be something to really look forward to in 2023.

Latest entertainment news