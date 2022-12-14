Angelo Badalamenti, composer of ‘Twin Peaks’, dies at 85





Angelo Badalamenti, the composer behind several beloved soundtracks including David Lynch’s cult hit Twin Peaks, has died aged 85.

His niece Frances Badalamenti confirmed his death at Hollywood journalist. He died Sunday of natural causes, she told the outlet.

Badalamenti has composed the soundtrack for several films over five decades, working with directors like Jane Campion, Danny Boyle and Paul Schrader. But he is perhaps best known for composing some of the iconic works of eccentric auteur Lynch, with whom he worked on Twin Peaks, its companion film Fire Walk With Me and the 2017 revival shows; Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, among other projects.

Badalamentis, synthetic, jazzy and disturbing themes complement Lynch’s often surreal and disturbing works.

Before being a film composer, Brooklyn-born Badalamenti was a musical jack-of-all-trades. He taught at a public school in Brooklyn after graduating from college and composed music for a television production of A Christmas Carol. He writes songs for artists like Nina Simone and scored Gordons War and Law and Disorder films, although the films performed poorly. During this time he often worked under the pseudonym Andy Badale.

After a slow period, Badalamentis’ fortunes changed when he met Lynch on the set of the director’s 1986 film, Blue Velvet. The pianist was brought in to coach movie star Isabella Rossellini to sing the titular song. When the producers were looking for a composer to score the film, Badalamenti won Lynch favor with an original song, which Lynch later wrote the lyrics to, titled The Mysteries of Love.

The creative dynamos worked together closely: when composing Laura Palmers’ theme for Twin Peaks, Lynch sat beside Badalamentis’ keyboard and set the scene: Lynch saw dark woods, heard a gentle wind blowing through a sycamore tree and an owl’s hoot. But the music cleared up when he told Badalamenti about the Palmer girl herself hiding between the trees.

Badalamenti played while Lynch spoke, adjusting his tempo as Lynch advanced. When Lynch finished dictating the scenes, he stood up to embrace Badalamenti.

He said, don’t do anything and don’t change a single note, I see Twin Peaks. And that’s how it was done, Badalamenti said in a video detailing his composition process.

Badalamenti composed the soundtrack for Twin Peaks on a Fender Rhodes Mark Ian electric keyboard produced in the mid-1970s on which he composed his scores for many Lynchs projects, a kind of beat instrument, said Badalamenti, who nonetheless showcased the strange, often nightmarish qualities of Lynchs projects Lynches.

I tried to give the music a haunting feeling, Badalamenti said in 2019 of his Twin Peaks score. The haunting sounds have always been there, the off-center instrumentals they’ve been with me since I was a kid.

This haunting quality is present in most of his soundtracks for Lynch’s work, with the exception of The Straight Story, although the synths remained, thanks to the Fender Rhodes Mark I. It’s a much fuller personal story of hope than the typical dishes of Lynch, with a score to match. .

Between his soundtracks for Lynch, Badalamenti composed the music for films like National Lampoons Christmas Vacation and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 as well as the series Inside the Actors Studio. He even wrote the Torch theme for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. And even on these projects, Badalamenti injected some of his unique musical marks, namely the subtle darkness with which he imbued most of his scores.

There are certain things that I put into the music that I write, he told his niece Frances in a 2019 interview. He is recognizable. That’s how I use some dissonant stuff, and I’m proud of it.

Moviegoers and music lovers mourned Badalamentis’ death. Film writer Scott Tobias recalled the immediate impact of watching Twin Peaks for the first time and recognizing that it was something special.

It all starts with the music of Angelo Badalamentis, evocative of a primetime soap opera, but full of emotion and mystery, Tobias wrote. One of the best.

Kyle MacLachlan, who played unusual coffee-loving agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks, called Badalamenti a brilliant and talented maestro who was a master in the art of creating atmosphere.

Lynch himself seemed to honor his former collaborator in a subtle and quirky way as expected in his daily weather reportwhich he shares on YouTube.

Here in LA, it’s raining, cloudy, very calm right now, Lynch said in Monday’s video before listing the temperature at the time in Fahrenheit and Celsius. Today no music.