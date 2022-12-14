‘ACL’ to Close Season 48 Featuring Sheryl Crow, Spoon, War on Drugs, More





“Austin City Limits,” the acclaimed and long-running musical television series that helped put our city on the map, returns to the airwaves to wrap up its 48th season in January. For the first time, the show’s annual Hall of Fame broadcast will be split into two one-hour episodes. The new season will kick off on January 7 with an all-star tribute to Sheryl Crow, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in October. A second episode featuring Joe Ely, this year’s other inductee, will close the season on February 25. Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer and Lucius Jess Wolfe will all pay tribute to Crow while the Flatlanders, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock, Rodney Crowell and Marcia Ball will pay tribute to Ely. After:‘Austin City Limits’ Adds Sheryl Crow, Joe Ely to Its Hall of Fame; here is what you missed Between the two Hall of Fame episodes, the show will air episodes featuring War on Drugs, Pavement, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Adia Victoria. The season will also feature the fifth recording by indie rock heavyweights Austin Spoon, who were nominated for their first Grammy Award last month. Adrian Quesada, who has appeared on the show several times, most recently with his band Black Pumas, will be making his first solo appearance on the show. For his recording, Quesada brought in a stellar ensemble of singers from across the Latin Diaspora to recreate his incredible 2022 release “Boleros Psicodlicos.” Natalia Clavier, iLe, Girl Ultra and Clemente Castillo are among the artists who will appear with Quesada in the episode. The rest of the 48th season schedule for ‘Austin City Limits’ on KLRU January 7: Austin City Limits Eighth Annual Hall of Fame Honors Sheryl Crow January 14: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats/ Adia Victoria January 21: Psychedelic Boleros by Adrian Quesada January 28: The War on Drugs February 4: Sidewalk February 11: Maren Morris February 18: Spoon February 25: Austin City Limits Eighth Annual Hall of Fame Honors Joe Ely

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statesman.com/story/entertainment/music/2022/12/12/austin-city-limits-season-48-sheryl-crow-spoon-war-drugs/69721218007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos