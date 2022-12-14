





‘TKF’ is the only Bollywood film on IMDb’s list of most popular Indian films Written by

Aishwarya Ragupathi December 14, 2022, 1:46 p.m.

2 minute read Take a look at IMDb’s list of 10 most popular Indian movies in 2022 The year 2022 has been an incredible year for Indian cinema.



But for Bollywood, it was not the best year.



The Kannada, Telugu and Tamil industries took over the domestic box office and also captured the hearts of critics and fans.



The only Bollywood film to see a place in IMDb’s list of the most popular Indian films of 2022 is The Kashmir Files. Why is this story important? With the cancel culture and calls to boycott Bollywood films, the industry has taken its toll.

The return of big stars like Aamir Khan or the release of big budget films like Samrat Prithviraj did not change the fate of Bollywood.

Only a few movies like Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2and Brahmastra: Part OneShiva worked at the box office.

This is a worrying factor. Movies that made the list In IMDb’s list of top 10 most popular Indian films, films from South India dominate for the most part.



First place goes to SS Rajamouli RRRfollowed by The Kashmir Filesby Yash KGF: Chapter 2by Kamal Hasan VikramNameby Rishab Shetty kantaraby R Madhavan Rocket: The Nambi EffectAdivi Sesh Majorby Dulquer Salman Sita Ramby Mani Ratnam Ponniyein Selvan Iand Rakshit Shetty 777 Charlie. Top Bollywood Movies Released in 2022 Apart from the aforementioned Bollywood films, the Hindi industry has seen the release of a number of mega budget and highly anticipated movies this year.



This includes Aamir Khan Lal Singh Chadhaby Vijay Deverakonda ligernext to Anek, Dhaakad, Bachchan Paandey, Gangubai Kathiawadiand Badhaai Doto name a few.



But none of these films made a mark at the box office and most were also critically acclaimed. Will Shah Rukh Khan’s return in 2023 change the fate of Bollywood? Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a big screen comeback with Pathane.



He also has two other releases in the year namely Soak and jawan.



In addition, some other highly anticipated films such as Adipurush, Golmal 5, Someone’s brother, someone’s lifeand Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are also released.



So, let’s see what 2023 has in store for Bollywood.

