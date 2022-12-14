Bollywood catches FIFA fever! – Rediff Movies.com





When the stars travel, they make beautiful photos on social networks. Photo: Courtesy of Ananya Panday/Instagram As FIFA heading to the finalBollywood catches the next flight to Doha! Ananya Blacksmith was in the stands to watch the Argentina-Croatia semi-final, which Argentina won. Photo: Courtesy of Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram Ananya’s best friend Shanaya Kapoor takes a break from preparing for her Bollywood debut and the two girls take a train ride. Photo: Courtesy of Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram Joining them is Shanaya’s father Sanjay Kapoor and brother Jehaan Kapoor. Photography: Courtesy of Adarsh ​​Gourav/Instagram Adarsh ​​Gourav explore Doha between matches. Photo: Courtesy of Anusha Dandekar/Instagram Anusha Dandekar catches up with the nightlife of Doha. Photo: Courtesy of Masaba Gupta/Instagram “Let the games begin”, says Masaba Guptawho is also in Doha. Photo: Courtesy of Arjun Rampal/Instagram Arjun Rampal meanwhile, keeps away from FIFA and concentrates on work. He is currently filming in the scenic Kullu Manali Valley and writes, “Hello. Training done. On your marks, go.’ Photo: Courtesy of Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram His partner Gabriella Demetriadesmeanwhile, is on holiday in Goa. Photo: Courtesy of HarshVarrdhan Kapoor/Instagram Harshvardhan Kapoor, who won Best Actor for Tar to ITA Awardis also in Goa. Photo: Courtesy of Rakul Singh/Instagram Rakul Singh catches up with the Tennis Premier League in Pune, with his parents Rajinder Kaur and Kulwinder Singh. Her team, Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, have won twice in a row and she writes: “The joy of winning a second time in a row!! @finecabhyderabad.strikers take home the @tennispremierleague trophy again.. well done team. So proud of you for keeping your nerves together up and up. Photo: Courtesy of Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram Divyanka Tripathi brings her birthday to Madikeri, Karnataka, ‘exactly the way she wanted it’. Photo: Courtesy of Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram And how did she want it? Sharing coffee – for which the hill station is famous – with her husband Vivek Dahiya! Photo: Courtesy of Pooja Bhatt/Instagram Pooja Bhatt shares his Ooty logs with us. Photo: Courtesy of Rasika Dugal/Instagram Now this photo of Rasika Dugal and her husband Mukul Chadda taste the delights of Vietnam, requests a legend. What do you think Rasika said to Mukul? And what is going on in Mukul’s head? Tell us in the message board below. Meanwhile, Rasika writes, “Sharing a Bánh mì (a wand filled with many wonders) is the true test of a relationship! Bánh Mi Phng’s #HoiAn lived up to his recommendation #AnthonyBourdain and more…”, she wrote. “One of my three best meals of the holiday. Nothing beats street food. Needless to say, next time (because no one can eat just one) we’ll have two!

