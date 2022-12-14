Vivek Agnihotri digs into Anurag Kashyap’s comment on Kantara, calls him ‘Bollywood’s one and only milord’





Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to dig Anurag Kashyap’s recent commentary on Kantara and Pushpa Wednesday. Sharing a news article where Kashyap explained how these southern movies are destroying the industry, Vivek wrote, “I totally totally disagree with the opinions of Bollywoods one & only Milord. Do you agree?”

Comments on the post seemed to be divided as many sided with Vivek and beat Anurag’s cinematic style. A few, however, rightly pointed out how misleading the title was, as Anurag instead praised these films in said interview. “Sir, out of respect, do not rely on incomplete and twisted headlines or news. Share the link of the full interview. Try to understand the background of @anuragkashyap72, he asks filmmakers not to copy hits. But to keep the roots of the content,” one user wrote. I totally totally disagree with the point of view of the one and only Milord of Bollywood. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/oDdAsV8xnx Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022 For the uninitiated, during an appearance at a panel discussion organized by Galatta Plus, Kashyap recalled telling director Nagraj Manjule that the success of his film Sairat would probably destroy Marathi cinema. He also spoke about the success of South Indian hits like Kantara, Pushpa: The Rise and KGF films, and said what filmmakers learn from success is important. They could either recognize that they have been empowered to tell their stories or feel the need to take it to the next level. He said, I was talking to Nagraj (Majule), and I said, you know that Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema? The success of Sairat. It made people realize that it was possible to make so much money. Suddenly the Umesh Kulkarnis and all the others, they stopped making these films, because everyone wanted to imitate Sairat. Subscriber Stories Prime Prime Prime Prime He continued, With pan-India, what is happening now is that everyone is trying to make a pan-India movie. But the success will be 5% or 10%. A movie like Kantara or Pushpa gives you the courage to go out and tell your story, but with KGF 2, however successful you are, when you try to set up a project, it starts heading for disaster. It’s a bandwagon on which Bollywood has destroyed itself.

