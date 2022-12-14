Aryan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is launching a luxury lifestyle brand





Aryan Khan ends the year in style. Days after announcing he had finished writing his first television series, which will also mark his directorial debut, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed he is launching a lifestyle brand luxury. “It’s been almost five years since the conception of this luxury lifestyle collective. Dyavol is finally here,” Aryan, 25, posted on Instagram. The brand will debut a range of premium vodka, made in partnership with AB InBev India, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest brewer. Although a launch date has not been revealed, D’yavol will later expand to more drinks as well as fashion and also hold luxury events. Khan teamed up with his longtime friends and entrepreneurs Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh for the venture. For me, Dyavol is the fruit of creativity, teamwork and tenacity. I’ve always been drawn to products that manage to convey a distinct individualism while remaining rooted in authentic craftsmanship,” Khan said. “This persistent interest sparked the creation of Dyavol, a brand that combines uncompromising quality, forward-thinking design and respect for heritage craftsmanship. -How? ‘Or’ What.” D’yavol translates to devil in Slavic languages. Blagoeva added, “Bringing this creative vision to life took five years, during which Bunty, Aryan and I worked tirelessly on every detail. 2023.” Aryan, who has spent much of the last year in hiding as news of his arrest in a drug raid made headlines, also revealed last week that he had finished writing his first TV show. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company run by his parents, the show will also be his directorial debut. “Wrapped with writing, can’t wait to say action,” he posted on Instagram. His sister, Suhana Khan, is also set to make her Bollywood debut soon in the Netflix movie. The Archies. Directed by an acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, India’s version of the popular American comic series, will also feature a number of other Bollywood child stars making their debuts. In the meantime, dad SRK is preparing his return to the big screen, after almost four years, with Pathane. The highly anticipated action flick, which was partly shot in Dubai, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Its release is scheduled for January 25. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives the top award for Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Storytelling at the Sharjah International Book Fair. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National Updated: December 14, 2022, 09:37

