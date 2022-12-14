Mission Majnu Student of the Year: The Rise of Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood | Sidharth Malhotra





Sidharth Malhotra completes 10 years in the film industry as he made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johars Student Of The Year.

Ten years ago, no one knew that a Punjabi Munda from Delhi could succeed in Bollywood. But here we count our blessings to see self-taught actor Sidharth Malhotra make it big on the big screen, giving other aspiring actors hope that they too can achieve their tinseltown dreams. Malhotra debuted alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in student of the year, the 2012 film directed by Karan Johar, who had by then earned a reputation for only casting established stars or their children in his films. SOTY became one of the highest-grossing films of 2012, and Malhotra won our hearts as Abhimanyu Singh, a competitive underdog at an elite boarding school competing for Student of the Year. Ten years later, he is still going strong and his next film, the highly anticipated Majnu missioncreates a lot of buzz on social networks. Don’t miss: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s December wedding. Details inside Greatest Hits Malhotras’ most recent hit Shershaah captured the hearts of the public and was a huge commercial success. Playing the role of Vikram Batra, the war hero who was martyred in the Kargil War, his performance won critical and mainstream acclaim. Malhotra, always charming, sometimes funny, sometimes serious, was also nominated as Best Actor for the film at the 67th Filmfare Awards. Additionally, his two sensational songs Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjha peaked at the Billboard Top 100. He’s given us swoon-worthy performances over the years. He has also shown scope by portraying characters with contrasting shades in films like Hasee Toh Phasee and A Vilain. Malhotra manages to seduce us with her charming yet simple character in Hasee Toh Phasee, in front of Parineeti Chopra. Their eccentric love story leaves audiences wanting more, and the songs from the film are still on our playlist. During this time at A Vilain, he plays an angry young man madly in love with Aisha (Shraddha Kapoor), who completely changes his world. However, their romance becomes unhappy due to psychotic serial killer Rakesh (Ritesh Deshmukh). The A Vilain The song Galliyan became one of the most hummed songs of 2014 and it still lives on in our heads rent free even now. Don’t miss: Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal-Starrer to be released on Hotstar First glimpse of the Majnu mission The star shared a poster of the film, Majnu mission and showed off her intense kurta-clad spy gaze, sporting kohl-rimmed eyes. Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani (the untold story of a brave agent). Majnu mission only on Netflix, January 20, he wrote. Speaking about the project, Malhotra said: I’m quite excited about Majnu mission since it will be the first time that I will play a spy. It shows India’s most exciting secret mission, which transformed politics between India and its neighboring country in the 1970s. He added that with Netflix on board, he is confident that this incredible story will find a resonate with people around the world. On the work front, Malhotra last appeared in comedy Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Great Artist Indian font and Dharma Productions Yodha. Did you like this article? To download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

