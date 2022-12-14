The Kashmir Files Is Simply A Bollywood Film On IMDB’s Record Of Top 10 Indian Movies Of 2022: Find Out Who Took The Top Spot » GossipChimp





IMDb launched its record of top 10 movies of 2022. Surprisingly, only one Hindi movie reached the top 10 record. While SS Rajamouli’s RRR took first place, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files came second. IMDb determines its list of top-rated movies and Internet movies based on the precise page views of more than 200 million monthly guests on IMDb. Consult the file: 1. RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) 2. The Kashmir Files 3. Ok.GF: Chapter 2 4. Vikram 5.Kantara 6. Rocket: The Nambi Effect 7. Major 8. Sita Ram 9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One 10. 777 Charlie RRR follows a fictional pre-independence story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) – in the 1920s. March in 5 languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. It also received Golden Globe Award nominations earlier this week for Best Song and Best Foreign Film. The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the murder of individuals from the neighborhood by Pakistani-backed terrorists. The film, which opened to polarized reactions on March 11, is probably one of the most commercially profitable Hindi films of the year. Surprisingly, Ayan Mukerji’s Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s star Brahmastra fell short of the record. The film is the highest grossing Hindi film of the year, a fantastic film made with huge finances. The record of most popular Indian films of 2022 has a solid illustration of Tamil (Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect), Telugu (RRR, Major, Sita Ramam) and Kannada (Ok.GF: Chapter 2 , Kantara, 777 Charlie) film industries. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Major are two biopics that have made records. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kamal Haasan returned to acting after a five-year hiatus and were featured in two of 2022’s most popular films, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One and Vikram.

