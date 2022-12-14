Hollywood’s Famous Mountain Lion Likely Won’t Be Released Into The Wild





A famous roaming mountain lion in Hollywood is severely underweight and may have been hit by a car and could now be put down, wildlife experts have said.

The male cougar, known as P-22, whose recent killing of a leashed dog raised concerns about his behavior, is unlikely to be released into the wild and could be sent to an animal shelter or euthanized, depending on his condition, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. No one takes this kind of decision lightly, spokesman Jordan Traverso said during a videoconference. He said the agency knows the importance of this animal to the community and to California, adding: We recognize the sadness of it. P-22 was captured and tranquilized Monday in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood, near his usual haunt of Griffith Park, an island of wilderness and picnic spots in the middle of Los Angeles’ urban sprawl. P-22 taken to a wildlife care facility for a full health evaluation (The California Department of Fish and Wildlife/AP) Last week, state and federal wildlife officials said they were concerned the aging cat was showing signs of distress, saying it needed to be studied to determine what action to take. Tuesday’s exam revealed the cat had an eye injury, likely from being hit by a car, and further tests will be done to determine if the animal suffered additional head trauma, Deana said. Clifford, the department’s senior wildlife veterinarian. A computed tomography is scheduled for later this week to examine other possible chronic health conditions that may have caused his decline, Ms Clifford said. P-22 was first captured in 2012 and fitted with a GPS tracking collar as part of a National Park Service study. The cougar is regularly recorded on security cameras walking around residential areas near Griffith Park. P-22 is believed to be around 12 years old, making it the oldest southern California cougar currently under study. Most cougars live for about a decade. He’s an old cat, and old cats get diseases from old cats, Ms Clifford said. All of us who had cats at home saw it. Let’s work through all of these issues and consider all of the results to try to make the best decision possible for the cat. P-22 typically hunts deer and coyotes, but in November the National Park Service confirmed that it attacked and killed a Chihuahua mix that roamed the narrow streets of the Hollywood Hills. The cougar is also believed to have attacked another Chihuahua in the Silver Lake neighborhood this month. P-22 has lived much of its life in Griffith Park, crossing two major dual carriageways to get there. He was the face of a campaign to build a wildlife crossing over a two-lane highway in the Los Angeles area to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other wildlife a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains, where they have room to roam. Earth was broken this year on the bridge, which will span 200 feet over US 101. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2025.

