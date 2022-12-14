Entertainment
The Broadway writer of ‘& Juliet’ is building a show with huge pop hits
NEW YORK (AP) We see Juliet for the first time in the Capulet tomb, devastated. She wakes up to see her Romeo dead. But before plunging a dagger into her heart, she begins… to sing. What emerges is, improbably, a Britney Spears hit.
Oh, baby, baby. How was I supposed to know? That something was wrong here? Oh, baby, baby. I shouldn’t have let you go, she sings, the first lines of …Baby One More Time.
That such a pop song works perfectly in this august scene is credit to playwright David West Read and the team behind the Broadway jukebox musical & Juliet.
They took an original story using Romeo and Juliet as a launching pad and mixed in some of the biggest pop hits of the past decades by Spears, Celine Dion, NSYNC, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi, The Weeknd, Justin Timberlake , Pink and Backstreet Boys.
I really tried to let the story and the character drive it, says Read, an Emmy-winning writer from Schitts Creek. It’s a long process to make it look effortless, but it’s a lot of effort.
Linking the songs is Swedish super-producer Max Martin, who has helped write hits such as Since U Been Gone, Roar, Larger Than Life, Thats The Way It Is and Cant Stop the Feeling.
The musical begins when William Shakespeare’s wife challenges him to rewrite Romeo and Juliet with a happier ending for Juliet, setting off a journey of self-discovery for the young woman and nearly everyone on stage. Inspired in part by Mama Mia! it has several couples of different generations.
I think David’s genius blew us all away, says director Luke Sheppard. I don’t think Max ever imagined anyone would be able to come up with such a cohesive world for this.
Read had received a playlist of over 200 songs from Martin in 2016 and whittled it down to around 30. He challenged himself not to change any of the lyrics, although he did alter some pronouns. Some hits like Perrys California Gurls and Maroon 5s Moves Like Jagger were clearly never going to fit.
Instead of picking which songs are the most popular, I tried to prioritize which songs are going to tell that story in the best possible way, Read says.
Masterstrokes include turning Adam Lamberts Whataya Want From Me into a duo of feuding lovers, giving Perrys Teenage Dream an older couple looking back on their young romance, and handing Juliet Oops! enigma.
In a special move, Read gave Spears Im Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman a new character, Juliet’s non-binary friend May, played by genderqueer Justin David Sullivan. It’s a landmark moment for Broadway, allowing a non-binary main character to talk about being gender-wrong and what it’s like to date when he’s trans.
Read also turned Perrys I Kissed a Girl into a duet between May and a man in love. I wanted it to be a queer love song sung by two unexpected characters who feel more representative of our current world, he says. (Some audience members walked out after that. Obviously, we still have a ways to go, Read says.)
There are also nods to musical theater conventions: Stronger functions as an encore of…Baby One More Time (My loneliness is killing me in the first song reappears in the second as My loneliness does not kill me anymore). And the rules of musical theater mean you have to have a song where a main character makes it clear they want something; the creators of & Juliet had one in front of them Backstreet Boys I Want It That Way.
Read even made a connection between Martin and The Bard himself: Shakespeare was the pop writer of his time. We consider him very neat now, but he was creating entertainment for the masses. This sort of overlap between Max and Shakespeare seems like a fun way to put a mark on someone who doesn’t have a mark of their own.
The team had a first indication that the concept would work during the first workshop to which an audience was invited. Backstage, they waited for the reaction of…Baby One More Time.
The audience didn’t laugh. And it was amazing. I was like, OK, I passed that test, Sheppard said. I felt the audience lean into that moment and connect with that song and with that artist.
Critics have been kind to the finished show, with Variety saying & Juliet is exactly the musical Broadway needs right now: fun, exuberant, hugely upbeat, hilarious, and excellently performed by a talented and diverse cast. Entertainment Weekly said Reads’ work is cleverly, sometimes ingeniously calibrated to sync with the songs.
The ones that really mean a lot to me are the critics who clearly have a hatred for jukebox musicals and grudgingly admit there’s a lot of craftsmanship in this one, Read says.
He credits Martin for being open to original ideas and giving the show’s collaborators the flexibility to create what isn’t just another ordinary musical jukebox.
Sometimes it looks like someone slapped their name on something, and they show up on premiere night and maybe people are doing the show for the wrong reasons, Read says. The fact that the artist works with us and collaborates with us, I think also separates that from other jukebox musicals where the artist is either dead or not involved.
Read has since moved on, he’s the creator and showrunner of the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Big Door Prize but his experience with & Juliet has been so positive that he and Sheppard are working on another musical jukebox, this time with the Roy Orbison’s catalog.
We try to tell a new story with his existing music and challenge ourselves to do something completely different from what we would do with & Juliet, he says.
___
On line: https://andjulietbroadway.com
___
Marc Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits
|
